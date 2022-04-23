Spectators filled the Bridgewater Channel shoreline Friday morning for the return of the Desert Storm Parade through the Bridgewater Channel.
The event presented a showcase of high-performance watercraft as part of the popular annual event. The parade began at 11 a.m., with boaters traveling through the Bridgewater Channel from Thompson Bay to Lake Havasu State Park, and beneath Lake Havasu City’s most famous landmark, the London Bridge.
Spectators who enjoyed Friday’s parade will get another chance to see visiting million-dollar watercraft in person this weekend, as Desert Storm continues with its annual shootout event at 9 a.m. Saturday.
According to Havasu tourism bureau GoLakeHavasu, the best places for viewing Saturday’s shootout will be on the Island’s northern end, on the bluffs surrounding Site Six.
