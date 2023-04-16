Desert Storm continues traditional poker run, charity benefit for 25th year

With Desert Storm comes a boatload of activities for all to enjoy. From once-in-a-lifetime boat rides for developmentally disabled residents to a full-speed shootout, the week offers boat enthusiasts and community supporters a glimpse into the world of performance boating.
Wednesday’s Krusin’ for a Kause and Kickoff Party
Beginning at 10 a.m., selected individuals from support organizations, such as Milemarkers and New Horizons Center, along with students chosen from local schools will partake in memorable boat rides across Lake Havasu, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor says.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Desert Storm Kickoff Party and Storm Charities Auction will be held for participants. Ticknor says the recipient for this year’s auction will be the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
Both of Wednesday’s events are for participants only and not open to the public.
Starting at 1 p.m., McCulloch Boulevard will welcome thousands of visitors to the event’s largest outdoor activity. From Acoma Boulevard down to Riviera Boulevard, road closures will keep traffic to a minimum until 9 p.m. Boat registration will also be available to participants.
The public event will have a designated food court and beer garden for visitors to enjoy.
Friday’s Parade of Power and Poker Run
Leading up to one of Desert Storm’s main events is Friday morning’s Parade of Power, which begins at 11 a.m. Spectators are encouraged to line the Bridgewater Channel to view the many boats that will participate in the day’s Poker Run.
Immediately following the parade, those entered into the Poker Run will set off to collect their poker hands. The Poker Run will encompass several areas around Lake Havasu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ticknor says.
Saturday’s Shugrue’s Shootout
The second main attraction for Desert Storm is this year’s Shugrue’s Shootout, which begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. A closed course will give spectators a chance to watch performance boats reach top speeds of over 150 miles per hour, Ticknor says.
The shootout begins and ends at Site Six, and will be closed to non-participants during the trials.
On Saturday night, an awards ceremony followed by the Desert Storm After Party will finish off the week’s events. The evening events are open to participants only.
“From a spectator’s standpoint, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the three days for spectators to come out and enjoy everything,” Ticknor said. “There’s no fees for any of these events.”
More in-depth information for each event will be provided throughout the week by the Today’s News-Herald.
