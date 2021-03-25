For one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual events, city officials say it could mean a change this year for the better. Last year’s Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout was canceled in Havasu, and plans for the event’s opening were scheduled to take place this year at SARA Park. The event has traditionally opened with a street show and “block party” in Downtown Havasu, but that opening received a change of venue earlier this year due to ongoing event restrictions. With those restrictions lifted, however, the event could proceed at either location next month, according to city officials.
Organizers for Desert Storm began the permitting process for the event in December and January. Those organizers have long indicated that of their two options, they would prefer to hold the event’s traditional “block party” on Main Street this year – and now that option is once more available to them.
“The governor’s order will lift restrictions that were previously in place, and allow Desert Storm’s opening event to take place at either location,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We appreciate the clarity the Governor’s Office has given in Thursday’s announcement.”
Among the reasons given for Ducey’s decision on Thursday were factors such as a growing number of vaccinations statewide. Of the state’s 7.17 million residents, 1.18 million have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, the state has seen a declining number of coronavirus cases for the past 10 weeks, and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are at their lowest level since the end of September, Ducey said. With broader eligibility requirements for the vaccine, and a promise by Joe Biden that every American will be able to receive vaccinations by May 1, Ducey said he believed that Arizona businesses could safely and responsibly return to normal operations as of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.