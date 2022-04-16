The Storm is on the horizon.
Kicking off Wednesday, the 2022 Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout returns to Lake Havasu for four days of events. Organizer Christina Nichols says this year’s Desert Storm will look familiar to past attendees but it will also be one of the biggest outings in its history.
Things get rolling on Wednesday morning with the annual Kruisin’ for a Kause event, where children and adults with special needs get the chance to go out on the lake before the events begin. According to Nichols, 212 people from local organizations like New Horizon and Mile Markers are signed up to participate.
After Kruisin’ for a Kause, the Desert Storm kickoff party begins at 6 p.m. under the London Bridge. For participants and sponsors, the kickoff party is free but for the public entry costs $10. However, proceeds raised by the party will go to Desert Storm’s two new charitable beneficiaries, Shadow’s Foundation and Glamis Veterans.
Shadow’s Foundation is a Flagstaff based nonprofit that helps people fighting life threatening illness with finical assistance and other services. Glamis Veterans is a non-profit group of off roaders who “support our military, the freedoms we enjoy, and the stewardship of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.”
On Thursday, the “infamous” street party returns starting at 1 p.m. and going all the way until 9 p.m. According to Nichols along with the over 50 sponsors of Desert Storm, there will be 178 vendors set up along McCulloch during the street party.
The poker run itself kicks off with nearly 200 participants on Friday at 2 p.m. Nichols says the best spot to view the event is at the Bridgewater Channel by the stage or at site six for those who want to see the boats in action.
Finally on Saturday the Shootout event will be happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Desert Storm Awards Party happening at 7 p.m.
Nichols says that despite the national rise in gas prices, competitors are still coming from far and wide to participate in Desert Storm.
“We have more people from cross country this year than we have ever had,” Nichols said. “We have a lot from Texas, Oklahoma, we even have three participants from Canada, it’s really exciting.”
