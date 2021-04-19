After a year away, Desert Storm is making its return to Lake Havasu City with five days of jam packed boating fun.
Desert Storm event manager Christina Nichols says that there has been much excitement about the return of the classic event that registration was filled up two weeks before the closing date.
“We do not have an estimate for attendance but if I had to guess just based on people reaching out and the buzz excitement, I would assume the attendance will be high,” Nichols said.
The party kicks off on Wednesday with the annual Kruisin’ for a Kause event where adults and children with special needs can go on boat rides. Then starting at 6 p.m. the Desert Storm Kick Off party under the London Bridge officially starts the four days of fun.
On Thursday the Street party where participants can get an up close look will start at 1 on Main Street.
Friday is the day of the Poker Run which takes place from 11 to 2 p.m. Before that the boats will parade through the channel. A pool party will also be happening at Kokomo from 2 to 5 p.m.
On Saturday boaters will compete in the Shootout which will be running from 9 to 4 p.m. That night from 7 to 11 p.m. the Desert Storm party will be held.
