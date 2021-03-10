Desert Storm, one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest boating events, is coming back in a few weeks after a year-long absence. Coronavirus first postponed Desert Storm in April 2020 before it was canceled altogether in August. Organizers are now planning a triumphant return – with a few changes. Although showrunners hope to return to McCulloch Boulevard this year, plans are already being set to open this year’s Desert Storm at a new location in SARA Park.
This year’s events are planned for April 21-25. Desert Storm has traditionally started with a showcase of high-powered watercraft, performance boats and outdoor recreation accessories in Lake Havasu City’s downtown area. The “Street Show” offered Havasu visitors and residents a taste of the aquatic high life – and until last year, organizer Christina Nichols says it has become one of Havasu’s most popular annual events.
According to Nichols, Lake Havasu City officials prohibited use of McCulloch Boulevard for last year’s show. This year, she says Desert Storm is instead planning a new event: “Party at the Track.”
Nichols says it will be different from previous Desert Storm events, and more details will be released as she and other Desert Storm officials finalize details for their return. With ample parking and open spaces, she says organizers hope to run a safe event to open this year’s poker run and shootout.
“We’re definitely excited,” Nichols said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s something for people to go outside and do, and it’s a huge generator for the economy. It’s one of the largest events to come to have each year, and it has a pretty substantial impact on the community.”
Indeed, business owners look forward to the events each year as boaters spend money on restaurants, hotels and retail stores.
Lake Havasu City Councilman Jim Dolan, who owns Campbell Cove 1-Stop on Industrial Boulevard, has previously compared the economic impact of Desert Storm to that of big boating holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. He said in 2019 that his convenience store and gas station typically sees a 20 percent increase in business the week of Desert Storm.
Nichols says she and other organizers are grateful for the opportunity to hold this year’s “Party at the Track” at SARA Park, but they hope the Street Show will eventually return to McCulloch Boulevard.
“This is the first event we have been able to host in more than a year,” said Desert Storm owner and organizer Jimmy Nichols this week. “Christina, myself and the entire Storm team have pushed, persevered and overcome obstacles put in front of us to provide this spectacular event. We will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience, and look forward to seeing you here in just a few weeks.”
As of Wednesday, the Desert Storm “Party at the Track” is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 22, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
