Hundreds of high-performance watercraft are expected to start their engines next week on Lake Havasu. But onshore, Havasu businesses will see their own share of the action.
According to Lake Havasu City tourism bureau, GoLakeHavasu, Desert Storm remains among the region’s biggest events in terms of participation, visitation and occupancy. And after a lull in attendance caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the agency expects this year’s event to be more popular than ever.
GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon says the city’s annual Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout will add to what he believes is a rising appeal for recreational boaters throughout the Havasu region. The agency continues to promote public events throughout Havasu via online and social channels.
“The pandemic has made Havasu-lovers everywhere realize that their time here is valuable and not to be taken for granted,” Concannon said. “I expect our numbers will plateau as we move towards 2023, but they will remain stronger than they were in 2019.”
And according to Concannon, excitement has grown substantially for this year’s Desert Storm event, and a continued sense of “normalcy” it may represent in the years since the pandemic began. And Desert Storm has been recorded by GoLakeHavasu officials as an event that has historically shown the highest spending-per-participant among visitors.
“We expect slightly stronger lodging numbers than usual for Desert Storm, as the threat of the pandemic seems to be fading,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon this week. “These events not only benefit our hotels and restaurants; but the ancillary spending in retail and rentals is a huge factor in our community’s economic growth.”
Hotels become hotspots for eventgoers
According to Lake Havasu Hospitality Association President Matt Brewster, local hotels including the London Bridge Resort have seen a surge of reservations in anticipation of next week’s event. The London Bridge Resort, he said this week, has been fully-booked throughout next week. And he remains hopeful that business will continue to thrive throughout the summer boating season.
“It looks like this is going to be a very healthy boating season,” Brewster said. “It may be the launch of a really good-looking year. Families are buying gas, drinks, food, and staying full weekends … we’re not seeing negative effects like we were expecting.”
Those “negative effects” refer to a surge in gasoline prices since earlier this year, due to ongoing trade sanctions against the Russian Federations – which remained the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum as of this month. Those gas prices, which effectively doubled in early May, were expected to deter holiday travelers from the Havasu region. As of this month, Brewster says that effect has yet to be seen.
“We were expecting tourism to not be as vibrant because of the gas prices, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” Brewster said. “The hospitality industry in Havasu is cautiously optimistic.”
State Park thrives as visitors seek their own fun on the water
According to Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy, Desert Storm may represent an “unofficial opening day” for Havasu’s busy summer boating season.
Park officials are expecting throngs of visitors at the park’s three launch ramps next week – and Roddy says the event will be a sort of “trial by fire” for his newer employees.
“It’s one of our top weekends of the year,” Roddy said. “It’s not the same as a typical summer weekend, but it’s one of our top seven or eight. And for our staff who are new, (Desert Storm) is their first taste of just how busy this town gets.”
Roddy says launch ramps at the park are expected to fill quickly throughout next week’s event, and boaters are encouraged to arrive early before embarking on Lake Havasu. The park’s campers and other visitors might not always enjoy the increased traffic, he said, but many have come to expect it when Desert Storm arrives in Havasu.
“A good percentage of people on our campground throughout the event are here because of Desert Storm,” Roddy said. “There’s a lot of surplus noise throughout the day. But at this point, they know it’s part of being in Lake Havasu City at certain times of the year.”
And the action at Lake Havasu State Park doesn’t stay there for long, Roddy said. Visitors are expected to buy park passes, spend more at the park’s gift store, pay for overnight parking – and that’s only while they’re at the park itself.
“It’s more money spent, and I imagine that translates throughout town as well,” Roddy said.
But according to Roddy, Lake Havasu State Park isn’t the only park on the Colorado River that is expected to see increased activity next week. Prior to his duties in Lake Havasu City, Roddy served as an assistant manager at Cattail Cove State Park in 2017, about 17 miles south of Havasu.
“They had a nice system for communicating at individual boat launches in Cattail Cove, to show what was going on throughout the weekend,” Roddy said. “They were proactive about informing the public about events. And although Cattail Cove is usually quieter, Desert Storm was one weekend where Cattail Cove definitely experienced the sort of frenetic activity that Havasu usually sees.”
Desert Storm is expected to officially begin Thursday, April 21, with a “Party on Main Street” that will feature rows of high-performance watercraft on display throughout Downtown Havasu.
On April 22, a Desert Storm “Parade Through the Channel” will precede the following day’s titular Desert Storm Shootout, which typically takes place off the Island’s western shoreline.
