Thousands of boaters and high-performance watercraft enthusiasts arrived in Lake Havasu City this weekend for the Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout, and the event’s success could galvanize other event organizers this summer.
After more than two decades on McCulloch Boulevard and on the Bridgewater Channel, Desert Storm was canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When Desert Storm closed, many of the city’s major events soon followed – but now that it’s returned, other events may be soon to follow.
“It was everything we could have hoped for and more,” said Storm Poker Runs Marketing Manager Robb Rodriguez. “Based on the reports we got from vendors, sponsors and visitors, this was the most packed we’ve ever seen the event.”
According to Rodriguez, Friday’s “Desert Storm Parade of Power” event alone brought 180 boats through the Bridgewater Channel in one hour, drawing thousands of Havasu residents and visitors to the area.
“We could tell the crowd wanted us there,” Rodriguez said. “We were welcomed with open arms. And after being cooped up last year, they showed up in larger numbers than we expected.”
Desert Storm may have ended, but tourism officials say the event has already sent waves throughout Havasu’s hospitality industry.
Riding the wave in Havasu
“Businesses near the channel and throughout the city were busy and bustling,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon this week. “Although the number of visitors certainly impacted our residents’ ability to move around this weekend, the event brought in a huge amount of revenue to our community.”
While Concannon doesn’t yet know how profitable this weekend may have been, he sees more strong weekends for Havasu’s tourism industry in the near future.
“Now that events are returning, we hope to continue that economic strength for as long as possible,” Concannon said. “The success of Desert Storm was watched by every event organizer with ties to Havasu, and it’s a clear sign that events will be returning in force this year.”
And Desert Storm’s ripples don’t just stop with the city. What benefits Havasu could also provide a boost to Lake Havasu State Park as well, according to Arizona Parks Communications Director Michelle Thompson.
Ripples from event benefit the state, too
“There is usually an increase in visitors to the park if there is an event in town,” Thompson said. “Even things like youth baseball bring some unique visitors to the state park.”
And this weekend, visitors came in droves.
According to Thompson, Lake Havasu State Park admitted about 700 people per hour, for more than two hours prior to Friday’s parade of boats on the Bridgewater Channel. At several points throughout Friday and Saturday, parks officials were forced to turn vehicles away when the park reached its capacity.
On Friday, state records show that about 4,150 visitors were admitted to the park on Friday, and 3,656 arrived throughout Saturday. On Sunday, however, the park saw only about 1,400 visitors. Thompson says the boost in visitation during this weekend’s event came from a combination of Desert Storm as well as a growing popularity in boating throughout the state.
“Interest in boating has risen over recent years, and annual pass sales for Arizona State Parks and Trails have increased significantly over the past year,” Thompson said. “We’ve experienced an increase in the amount of (boating) education given by park rangers and volunteers … and the commercial businesses in our program have all spoken about high demand.”
Not-so-smooth sailing for some
In Havasu, it’s always been true that more visitors bring more crime, and this weekend was no different.
Throughout Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department reported three DUI arrests, two minors cited for possession of liquor, one found of disorderly conduct, one incident of misdemeanor assault, one theft, two arrests for possession of dangerous drugs and one incident of criminal damage to property.
On Saturday, police records show two possible arrests for alleged drug sales in Havasu, three counts of misdemeanor assault, one arrest for aggravated assault, two reported thefts and two DUI arrests.
Coming soon
Lake Havasu City’s late-spring and summer events are only getting started. This weekend will see the return of Havasu’s annual Rockabilly Renuion, starting Friday.
More weekend events will follow in May, according to GoLakeHavasu, with the Monster Truck Insanity Tour scheduled to begin May 7 at SARA Park, followed by the 2021 Hydro Turf Jet Jam Racing Series on May 15.
For more information about scheduled events in Lake Havasu City, visit GoLakeHavasu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.