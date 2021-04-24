Engines revved up as the top speed was the objective during the 2021 Desert Storm Shootout on Saturday.
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Desert Storm events were highly attended this week, and the shootout was no different. People watched from the surrounding bluffs, the fishing pier and boats near Site Six, where the course started.
“We had a good crowd,” said Paul Nave, who has been a safety event staff member for 10 years. “The pandemic created more stimulus for people to come out and enjoy this. I was amazed yesterday, all the boats at 6 a.m. were parked at the Channel like it was Memorial Day noon.”
Drivers rode a total of one mile with the final ¾ being the radar portion of the course, according to the sample water map on the event’s website. The News-Herald didn’t get confirmation of how many boaters participated in the shootout.
There were gusts of wind throughout Saturday’s event, but wind speeds weren’t high enough to force a cancellation. According to Neve, the United States Coast Guard won’t allow a race on the water to proceed if the wind speeds are between 20-25 miles per hour. As of Saturday night, Havasu forecasted a high of 14 MPH wind speed, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.
The return of Desert Storm, one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual events, provided leisure and entertainment for residents and visitors throughout the week. With last year’s event canceled, volunteer David DeRisio – who worked at a clothing booth near Site Six – noticed the 2021 edition possibly drew a larger crowd than the 2019 event.
“We know that the majority of all the large, extra-large and 2X shirts sold out the first night on Thursday,” DeRisio said. “That’s how busy it’s been. Besides the traffic, it’s a really successful event that they’re putting on and people are excited to get out and get their lives going again. Having fun in the sun and enjoying things.”
DeRisio volunteered at the booth along with his wife Debbie McPherson, as part of their duties with Faith and Grace, Inc. – this year’s chosen charity for Desert Storm. Portions of the shirt sales were donated to the non-profit.
Faith and Grace is a 501© (3) local non-profit organization that provides care and assistance for women and children impacted by domestic violence. Faith and Grace President and Board Chairman Kathi DeClark said they were fortunate to be this year’s chosen charity.
“(Desert Storm co-organizer) Christina (Nichols) and (Volunteer Liaison) Ashley (Rodriguez) encouraged us to get all the volunteers to man the booths, to put up the fences, to ride the golf carts, to help park the boats, so that we really feel vested and part of the event,” DeClark said. “We’ll probably come back next year, whoever the charity is, and participate and support them with volunteer hours. Anybody that gets chosen by Desert Storm is fortunate.”
Check online at strompokerruns.com to see results and final speeds of the 2021 Desert Storm Shootout. Results were not provided at the time this article was published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.