From pontoons to impressive performance boats, Desert Storm captains were lined up on the London Bridge Resort docks Wednesday morning, ready to rev their engines and start up some smiles.
Kruisin’ for a Kause kicked off this week’s Desert Storm festivities. The event invites local kids and adults with disabilities to experience the thrill of cruising on the water — at whatever pace they prefer — followed by an afternoon of food, games and swimming in the Kokomo pool area.
Desert Storm organizer Christina Nichols started the tradition in 2011. She used to work with a special needs foundation, and one of her biggest peeves is when people would tell those with disabilities that they can’t do something.
“Today, we say, ‘Yes, you can,’” Nichols said. “Whatever they want to do, they can do it.”
This year was Larry Oriee’s second year participating as a boat captain. Typically, they’ll circle the Island for the trip on the water. But there’s no limit to what they can do, he said.
“Today, we don’t say no,” he said. “If they want to go around twice, we go around twice. If there’s a certain place on the lake they want to check out, we’ll do it. They love it, and it’s always fun to get everyone out on the water.”
With 150 community participants from New Horizons, RISE Services, and Milemarkers, Ashley Rodriguez called herself “the Chaos Coordinator,” directing and organizing dozens of volunteers that helped load boaters, schedule take-offs, dock boats and more.
“It’s all about them today,” she said.
Terry Delia, CEO of New Horizons, always looks forward to this event.
“They’re treated like royalty,” she said. “ We’ve been doing it for a few years now, and they talk about it for two weeks after we do it, asking when it’s going to happen again. It creates a lot of memories, and that’s what our program is all about — integrating the community and helping them make new friends.”
Kurt Truettner, owner of Auto Tech Pros in Flagstaff, said he’s been volunteering at Kruisin’ for a Kause for years. He helped man the docks and load boaters off and on.
“We’re really all a family here,” he said.
Jason Bowers was another captain who gave rides Wednesday.
“The Power Run and Shootout are fun, but this is why we really come to Desert Storm,” Bowers said. “It’s my way of giving back.”
A veteran of the event, local Steven Sundling and his wife dressed up as pirates — which is fitting for his nickname, “Captain Hook.”
“This is something very near and dear to our hearts,” Sundling said. “There’s nothing like seeing a family who has struggles all smiling at the same time in the back of the boat while we’re out on the water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.