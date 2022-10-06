The design phase of the downtown catalyst project is nearing completion, and members of the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board sounded off about their thoughts on the project at this point.
During the Parks and Rec meeting last week, Parks Director Mike Keane told the board that architect Dig Studios is working on the 90% designs for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive that was first identified as a priority for the city during the Vision 2020 movement around 2016. Although the general layout of the designs has been more or less settled for a few months now, the 90% designs dive further into the details and explore options for the types of materials that will be used in various elements of the designs.
Keane said one of the things that is currently being discussed are the pros and cons of using artificial turf for the center portion of the park, rather than natural grass. He said according to his conversations with Dig Studios, artificial turf is generally about five times more expensive than grass in initial costs, although maintenance costs for artificial turf are slightly lower. Keane also noted that artificial turf uses less water, although he said even artificial turf will likely need to be watered from time to time in order to keep the surface from getting too hot in the sun.
Keane said the city is expecting the 90% designs by the end of the month, and he told the board that Dig Studios currently has a target date of Oct. 25.
Completing these designs will be a big step for the project because it will allow the city to start getting pricing estimates and get its first real idea of what it will cost to actually build the park, as designed.
The City Council has expressed hesitance to commit any additional money to construction of the park, above the $1 million set aside for the project from the prize money for Havasu’s second place finish in the America’s Best Communities competition back in 2017. Havasu has already used about $180,000 of that money to hire Dig Studios for the designs, leaving a little more than $800,000 for construction.
Councilmember Michele Lin, who is the council’s liaison to the Parks and Rec Board, kicked off the discussion by giving board members a heads up about some of the questions and concerns that she has been hearing from residents about the downtown catalyst project. She said she has heard questions about using grass instead of turf, issues with parking in the downtown area, possibly putting in concrete slabs in the area to serve as overflow parking, or possibly adding charging stations for electric cars.
Other comments Lin brought up include suggestions to have areas for pickup on the city’s new transit system, concerns that there are not plans for a bridge over the wash connecting the park to the city parking lot on Mesquite Avenue, and the amount of shrubbery and plants in the plans and how that fits in with water conservation efforts.
Lin said she wanted to make sure the board is aware of these concerns so that they can give those issues some thought before the board makes its recommendation to council once the designs and cost estimates are finalized.
“These are some of the concerns that have been addressed to me,” Lin said. “Going forward, that design doesn’t meet all those requirements. So I just wanted to put that out to you so that when you go to the council I don’t want you to be surprised about what my questions will be. So I just want to put that out there for you to have a discussion.”
Board member Ashley Pascual asked that the consultants include estimates for water use with various options for the surface in the center of the park, so that that can be taken into consideration. Board member Phillip Shannon asked how the water use would compare to current water use for that lot once the construction is complete. The lot is currently entirely covered in grass.
“We will certainly see a savings from what we currently use, because the footprint of the turf will be reduced to start with,” Kean said. “So there will be a water savings there. But looking forward we want to make sure what we are putting in there is the most efficient use. So would artificial turf or some other surfaces that would work better in that space to allow for some water conservation? Natural turf is very inexpensive, so that is going to certainly be a driver. We are all kind of waiting for the cost. Until we get those estimates there are a lot of questions.”
Board member Sherry Butler said that the cost of maintaining real turf, including weeding, mowing and other maintenance, should be taken into account when deciding what type of surface to use.
When it comes to plants in the park, Pascual suggested that the city look into using native plants that wouldn’t require much irrigation.
Butler said her thoughts on how to proceed with the project will likely be tied to the cost estimates, once they are available.
“What I, and I think others on this board, have been waiting for is the cost,” Butler said. “We can design anything that we want, but when it comes down to how much it will cost that is when the decision process has to take over. If the cost is greater than we think it should be and we are not getting everything we want, then that is when this project becomes something we can really discuss. But until we have costs in front of us we don’t have those answers.”
Board member Alexis Wolf agreed that the cost estimates will have a significant impact on her views on the project.
“I love having events and all of that, but I’m also a realist and know that money is tight for people and it’s hard for people,” Wolf said. “We want to be good stewards, so I think that is going to be one of the main things for me.”
Board member Kyler Cox noted that the board has largely been asked to oversee the designing of a park on that property, so there hasn’t been a lot of conversations about other potential uses. But he said the idea to turn the lot into additional parking was brought up at a town hall meeting and wasn’t particularly popular.
“It was not well received,” Cox said. “It angered a couple people I talked to. They said the last thing they want is another parking lot to go walk around in.”
Pascual was also against turning the project into parking for the downtown area.
“I think that the concept of having a downtown park and gathering space is still what I hear is wanted, desired, and will be used in the future,” Pascual said. “Personally, if we were asked about other uses, a parking lot would be way down on my priority list and within the groups that I talk with.”
Cox said he feels the designs for the park are a pretty good representation of what people have said they wanted throughout the process.
“From when I was talking to people during these town halls, the event space is what people are looking for,” Cox said. “We are already doing it. It is already essentially an event space now, it is just not very useable. That is always what I heard from the meetings. They wanted a place to actually hold the events, whether it be the food trucks, the swap meets, craft fairs or things like that. They just wanted a more organized place to do that.”
Youth Board member Natalie Strader said she believes the downtown catalyst project will be a big boost to the downtown area, especially for people in her age group.
“I know, as a teenager, finding places to hang out with friends on the weekend or after school Main Street is definitely one of the first places we think of, just because of the dynamic and our town culture,” Strader said. “So I think having a catalyst there would draw a lot of kids – not just families and events but older kids who want somewhere to hang out that is safe. Downtown is a pretty safe area with things to do, so I think it adds a lot to that dynamic there.”
As for the bridge connecting the park to the Mesquite parking lot, Cox said that was probably one of the board’s highest priorities that was abandoned due to the expected cost.
“I just don’t know that is something we are able to answer as the Parks and Rec Advisory Board because that is not within the scope of what we have been provided as far as our budget,” Cox said. “I would say that, for us, that bridge was super important but we were kind of given a very small budget to work with – the money from the America’s Best Communities contest. That bridge just didn’t fit into that budget. So as much as the bridge was a priority, we also heard priorities for bathrooms and that event space.”
