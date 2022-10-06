120721 Downtown Catalyst 1.jpg

Lynn and Gary Griffin take a close look at a couple of the initial designs for the Downtown Catalyst during the meeting on Monday.

 Michael Zogg/Today's News-Herald

The design phase of the downtown catalyst project is nearing completion, and members of the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board sounded off about their thoughts on the project at this point.

During the Parks and Rec meeting last week, Parks Director Mike Keane told the board that architect Dig Studios is working on the 90% designs for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive that was first identified as a priority for the city during the Vision 2020 movement around 2016. Although the general layout of the designs has been more or less settled for a few months now, the 90% designs dive further into the details and explore options for the types of materials that will be used in various elements of the designs.

