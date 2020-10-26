The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a wide range of topics at its meeting tonight, including options for design and construction of a new courthouse at the former Havasu Fitness location, adopting changes to city code, and awarding bids for road work for the coming year.
The council, which will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, purchased the former Havasu Fitness building for $3 million earlier this year with the goal of turning it into a municipal courthouse. The city expects renovating the existing building will save Havasu a significant amount of money compared to the city’s previous plans of building a new courthouse on the existing City Hall campus for an estimated $7.5 million.
The Capital Improvement Plan, which was completed prior to purchasing the Havasu Fitness property, called for work to begin on a new facility next year. City Manager Jess Knudson has said it will be up to the City Council to determine the timeline for renovating the former gym into a courthouse.
The council will also consider adopting proposed changes to City Code Title 2, which deals with city administration and personnel. The council voted 5-2 to introduce the changes at its meeting on Oct. 13 with councilmembers Michele Lin and Gordon Groat casting the dissenting votes.
The City Council will also award a pair of bids for road work for the coming year, starting with street sweeping. According to meeting documents, Precision Sweeping LLC’s bid of $153,762 was more than $25,000 cheaper than any of the other bids submitted this year. Havasu’s 2020-21 crack seal program has also received five bids this year, with the low bid of $264,400 coming from Holbrook Asphalt. The crack seal program is expected to touch up a total of 382,380 feet of road in FY 2020-21 – about 211 lane miles.
The City Council meeting will be open for the public to attend in person at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Comments for call to the public, or any of the items up for public hearing, can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov up until 5 p.m. – one hour prior to the start of the meeting. Citizens in attendance will also be able to deliver comments to the council in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.