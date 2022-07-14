The Lake Havasu City Council is moving forward to design the second floor of the planned new municipal courthouse.
The council voted 5-2 during its meeting Tuesday to approve an amendment to its contract with Dick & Fritsche Design Group of Phoenix for designs and construction documents for the partial second floor of the planned municipal courthouse at 92 Acoma Blvd. The amendment will add another $69,570 onto DFDG’s existing contract to design the first floor of the courthouse along with a shell for a partial second floor. Once the amendment is included, the total cost of the design contract with DFDG is about $579,097 for designs and construction documents for the entire building.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the council has only approved the designs. He said the decision on whether to move ahead with construction of the renovations for the courthouse or the council chambers on the second floor will be made in September when the council is presented with the final designs and a maximum guaranteed cost of the project.
“There is a little bit of a misconception that we have spent money or committed to money,” Sheehy said. “All we have committed to, at this point, is the design for the ground floor. If tonight’s action is successful we would spend the additional $69,570 to design the second floor. That then allows the CMAR contract to come back in front of us with a ‘cost not-to-exceed’ for the council to then have the discussion on what direction to go.”
Councilmember’s Michele Lin and Nancy Campbell both voted against the amendment to the contract.
The council’s vote also opens the door for city staff to approve a related $4,420 amendment to its construction manager at risk contract with FCI Constructors for pre-construction services for the second floor. Those services include finding ways to reduce the cost of construction in the designs and offering a guaranteed maximum price for construction once the plans are completed. FCI’s total contract for pre-construction services for both the first and second floors will be $48,430.
During its meeting on June 28, the council was presented with a preliminary conceptual design for how the second floor of the courthouse could be laid out. Public Works Project Manager Kathy Raasch told the council that the updated contracts will finalize the designs and construction documents for the walls, electrical, plumbing, mill work, doors and elevator on the second floor.
Raasch said the upstairs is a total of 3,460 square feet and the designs are expected to include a roughly 2,600 square foot, 128 seat City Council chambers to replace the “temporary” council chambers in the police department’s training room where council has met since the facility was built in the 1990s. The second floor designs are also expected to include two unisex restrooms, a meeting area, audio visual room, storage room, and an elevator. The second floor would also be accessible by stairs.
During its previous meeting on June 28, the council looked over the current designs for the future courthouse that are expected to be finalized this summer. At this point, FCI Constructors’ estimated cost to build out the first floor and a shell for the second floor is $5,145,851. If the council decides in September to actually build out the second floor with a new council chambers FCI estimates it would add another $994,251 to the total price.
Council discussion
Lin kicked off discussion during the public hearing by asking if the city knows how much it will cost to furnish and maintain the second floor of the courthouse. Sheehy responded that those costs are not included in the designs for the renovations.
Lin also said she was under the impression that the original contract with DFDG would include any renovations on the second floor as well. City Manager Jess Knudson said the current contract only covers the first floor of the courthouse where all of the municipal court’s operations will be located – at least initially – along with designs to shell out a partial second floor.
Sheehy spoke in favor of moving forward with the designs for a second floor. He said the current plan would be for a council chambers on the second floor but said it could likely end up turning into a third courtroom - adding to the two on the ground floor – at some point in the future as the city continues to grow.
“In my opinion, if we don’t do the second floor now, the cost is going to be so much greater for our citizens in the future if, and when, future councils or citizens decide this is what we need to do,” Sheehy said. “This isn’t committing that we are going to do it, this will get us the ‘cost not-to exceed’ so that we can make good decisions. If we don’t have the information in front of us we are just assuming what the cost will be just based on our own thoughts or some other calculations.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said including a partial second floor shell was important to him in an effort to utilize the available space in the building, and he is also in favor of completing the designs to build out that second floor. But Dolan said he doesn’t expect to vote to actually build the second floor when the council considers whether or not to move forward with construction this fall – calling a new council chambers a “want, not a need.”
“If I had to vote right now I wouldn’t vote for the second level to be built out,” Dolan said. “However, I do think we need the (second floor) plans with all of these plans so that we know what we want up there. So we can have electrical, plumbing and everything all done and totally ready to go. We have plans to build the shell. We can wait a year or two to finish it, but at least we know since we have those plans we will have a panel up there totally ready to go with power, we can have water ready in that area, and are all ready to go with that shell without having to do anything to the lower courtrooms.”
Campbell said she is completely against a council chambers on the second floor, no matter if it happens now or in the future.
“I hate the second floor. I don’t like the council chambers up there,” she said. “I don’t think it’s safe, I don’t like the parking, I don’t like the street, I don’t like the one elevator – there is nothing about it that I like.”
Campbell said it would cost the city more money to have the air conditioning on for the entire building when a City Council meeting is going late into the night and the rest of the courthouse is empty. She said she is also concerned about other committee meetings like the Planning and Zoning Committee that meet during normal business hours.
“I see the parking, and trying to intermingle that with the courthouse just bothers me,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she agrees with Dolan that a new council chambers is a want rather than a need at this point, and said she would prefer building the chambers with new construction elsewhere on the city hall campus if and when it is needed.
Additionally, Campbell said the courthouse already looks like it will cost too much money, so this would be a simple way to trim that cost.
“I think we are way over budget on this project to start with,” Campbell said. “As a designer and contractor when I’m over budget I just start pulling stuff out and I’ll worry about that later.”
Councilmember David Lane said he not only supports moving forward with the designs for the second floor, he believes moving forward with construction at the same time as the rest of the renovations would be the city’s best option for the future – even if it costs more now.
“Let’s be honest, we know that the city is going to expand and we are going to need a third courtroom in the future,” Lane said. “Could you imagine if we didn’t build it and five years from now we decide we need a third courtroom? They are trying to hold jury trials in the courtrooms below and the contractors are pounding on that second story above. The time to build that courtroom is right now, while the contractor is in that building. It is going to cost us more money the longer we wait.”
