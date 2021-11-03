The Arizona Department of Transportation expects to start designs to repave State Route 95 in Mohave County with construction tentatively expected sometime in 2023.
District 5 State Rep. Leo Biasiucci led the charge to include in this year’s state budget a total of $46.7 million to repave SR 95 – about $26 million for the stretch of road from Lake Havasu City’s southern city limits up to the junction with I-40. The other $21 million will be used to repave from the Arizona side of the Needles Bridge north to Bullhead City’s northern limits.
ADOT public information officer Ryan Harding said the projects are still in their early stages, but designs are expected to begin soon. Harding said once the designs are completed and approved, the project will advertise for contractors to bid.
“Once the bid is selected and approved, the project and winning bid amount will be put on the agenda for the State Transportation Board to award a contract,” Harding said. “Construction typically starts about 30-45 days after the contract award. Based on this timeline, we’re anticipating these projects to go to construction sometime in 2023.”
ADOT is also currently working on an unrelated project in the same area, coordinating with the city of Needles, California to rehabilitate the Needles Bridge that connects SR 95 to Needles, south of Mohave Valley.
According to ADOT’s website, the rehabilitation project is expected to begin in early 2022, and wrap up near the end of the year. That project will replace the top layer of the concrete deck of the bridge and other work on the joints, abutments, guardrails and chain link fence on the bridge. The website says to expect 15 minute delays going over the bridge once construction begins, as the bridge will be reduced to one travel lane but will remain open at all times.
(2) comments
This town needs a face lift.
Which is it SR 85 or SR95?
