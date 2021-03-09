Local teachers and school staff have been eligible to receive a covid-19 vaccine for about three weeks. Although some educators have experienced frustrations with finding an appointment just like any other eligible group, school officials say staff members and community partners have come together to make the process as smooth as possible.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Director of Personnel and Technology Jaime Festa Daigle said the district isn’t tracking how many of its 226 teachers have been vaccinated, and has no plans to do so at this time. She said the only time the district expects the issue to come up would be if a staff member had close contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Festa-Daigle said in those instances the teacher would be contacted as part of contact tracing efforts and at that time they could show proof that they have been vaccinated.
She said if a school employee has received the vaccine they would be able to skip the mandatory quarantine period.
Festa-Daigle said she is grateful that the county has now included educators on the list of eligible vaccine recipients, especially in light of the district’s plans to resume full in person education at its middle schools and high school at the start of the fourth quarter on March 22.
“It really is important that our staff members are able to go (get vaccinated) especially as spring break approaches and we are opening fully at the secondary level,” Festa-Daigle said. “I never really knew that I was so interested in vaccines, but I do really appreciate the county in prioritizing educators because it is such an important piece in making sure that schools are able to remain open through this time. That is our goal for the rest of the school year.”
Vaccinations are optional for school district employees, but Festa-Daigle said district employees have been working together to make sure that those who wish to be vaccinated are able to sign up.
“We have shared information, specifically with our teachers,” she said. “The hospital has been really helpful getting teachers vaccinated and so has Sunrise Pharmacy. They have both been very responsive and we have shared that information with our staff.”
Festa-Daigle said district staff has also been good about sharing information amongst themselves – giving each other a heads up whenever a provider has appointments available or is able to accept registration forms.
HRMC spokesperson Corey Santoriello said the hospital has vaccinated many teachers from local schools in the past few weeks, but said educators are not being specifically prioritized over any other group that the county has deemed eligible to receive the vaccine at this time – which includes healthcare workers and adults 65 years and older.
“Havasu Regional Medical Center has followed the same process for all registrations since the arrival of vaccines to our facility,” Santoriello said. “The applicants are receiving calls from our scheduling department in the order which they were received when vaccine appointments are available.”
Festa-Daigle said some educators are running into the same roadblocks that members of other eligible groups have reported as the large-scale vaccination efforts have rolled out over the past few months. Although the district isn’t tracking the numbers, she said some weeks she hears about several teachers and staff getting their dose, while other weeks staff members are complaining that they can’t find a provider to call them back.
“We have heard frustrations – we could see a clear change when it got really bogged down,” she said. “But there have been strong community partners that have really supported educators as we are working through this process. I think at this particular moment teachers who want to get vaccinated for the most part are able to, but I can see ebbs and flows as there are more or less vaccine available.”
