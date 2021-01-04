Lake Havasu Unified School District hopes to avoid reverting to full distance learning even as cases in the city, county and state continue to rise following the holidays.
Last week, Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman asked Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate two weeks of distance learning in schools throughout the state but Ducey’s office has said he has no intention of issuing such an executive order — leaving that decision up to local jurisdictions. Lake Havasu Unified School District officials said Monday the district is planning to continue on its current course, which involves in person learning in elementary schools and a hybrid model combining in person and online education for the middle school and high school.
School Board President Lisa Roman said Superintendent Rebecca Stone has been working closely with the Mohave County Public Health Department on the covid district’s procedures.
“Their recommendation is that we stick with the plans that we have in place as of now, so that is the recommendation we are basing our decisions on at this point,” Roman said. “If that changes our plans will likely change too.”
Mohave County Public Health Director told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that there has been a large jump in cases of school age children 5 to 18 years old recently.
“I think that is at least potentially why you are seeing the (State) Superintendent of Public Schools reaching out and requesting that all schools remain in distance learning for two weeks - to allow time for cases to resolve,” Burley said.
The Health Department reported a total of 901 new cases recorded between noon on Friday and Monday afternoon. Of those positive covid cases 144 were between 0 and 19 years old including 63 new cases under 19 years old in Havasu.
Originally, the LHUSD hoped for Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School to return to full in person learning this week, but those plans were changed in light of the recent surge in cases over the past couple months. Roman said there isn’t currently a timetable for when in person education might return for older students, but the district is hoping to avoid a return to full distance learning if possible.
“There is no timeline right now,” Roman said. “We are doing what everyone else is doing, which is waiting to see how our numbers are affected. Especially with the recent holiday and we know that our local infection rates are climbing. Our staff and our administration understands that this is a very fluid situation and that things can change on short notice, but right now we are hoping to keep our plans intact as they are.”
Roman said any changes to the current plan would be discussed at a school board meeting, but no such discussions are planned at this time.
School Board Member John Masden said the best thing a district can do is to put the kids first and he believes that having kids in school, whether in person or in the hybrid model, is best for the kids - unless they are sick or a doctor advises them to stay home. Masden also pointed out that the district has online options for students to continue learning if they are out of the classroom for an extended period of time - either by choice or by circumstance.
School Board Member Archana Aliyar said she expects there to be more discussion about the rising number of cases at future meetings.
“We will get more facts as far as the numbers and everything,” she said. “Of course the situation isn’t looking very good. I see there are many new cases in Havasu and there are many cases at the hospital, I believe, so we will just have to make the best decision possible. Let’s see what is presented, get everyone’s point of view, and see where we should be.”
