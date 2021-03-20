Last year, no other supervisor had greater traveling expenses than District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould. In 2020 alone, the county recorded $12,329 in expenses for his use of the county’s motor pool.
“My district is bigger than the state of Rhode Island,” Gould said in an interview Wednesday. “I probably drive it about 30,000 miles per year.”
According to Mohave County Finance Director Coral Loyd, travel or motor pool expenses have been routinely higher for Gould and previous District 5 supervisors than other members of Mohave County’s governing board due to the size of the district, which encompasses the area between Northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley. The motor pool expense accounts for mileage and vehicle maintenance for the county-owned vehicle assigned to Gould’s office.
“Sometimes our constituents want to talk face-to-face,” Gould said. “And I find it harder to participate in remote meetings – It’s hard to get a feel for what’s going on in the room. Traveling takes some of my free time, but I knew what I was getting into when I was elected.”
It isn’t cheap to govern an area as large as Mohave County, and the cost of traveling to meet with constituents and counterparts at other government agencies can add up. For the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, those traveling costs were diminished in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.More than $1 million in expenses by the county’s governing board members last year, about 60% of which included wages and salaries for supervisors and their employees. Of those expenses, traveling costs appeared to be the most varied expense, according to individual supervisors’ needs, according to county financial records.
Hildy Angius, who represents the county’s 2nd district, has remained in the Bullhead City area throughout much of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although she in previous years she has often traveled to Phoenix and Washington D.C. when needed. This year, the county spent $8,855 for Angius’ travel expenses, with $3,557 in expenses spent for gas and/or mileage. She used her own vehicle for traveling, rather than relying on the county’s motor pool.
In an age of social distancing and remote meetings, Angius says the value of in-person meetings with constituents and counterparts in other governing bodies is worth the cost.
“During the course of the year, there are so many things we go and do,” Angius said Wednesday. “When issues need to be discussed with another government body … we lose the element of personal contact through Zoom meetings. There are so many things I’ve done that I couldn’t do if I didn’t make personal relationships with those other people.”
Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop says it’s those personal relationships that may be most important when speaking with officials on a state or national level. Last year, the county spent $6,856 for Bishop’s use of a Mohave County vehicle, rather than her own transportation. According to Bishop, supervisors are free to use either their personal vehicles or one provided by the county. And each supervisor may have his or her own reason for their respective decisions.
“I try to keep longer trips to a minimum,” Bishop said. “I take a county vehicle when I travel because it’s more cost-effective. My personal vehicle is a Corvette … it wouldn’t look good for me to drive a Corvette for county business, and I’m not going to charge the county for driving it.”
According to Bishop, she attempts to stay with friends or family when she travels, in order to prevent incurring per diem expenses to Mohave County taxpayers.
“Recently, most of my travels have been limited to District 4,” Bishop said. “It’s a huge district. And I’m also president-elect of the Arizona County Supervisors Association. My traveling expenses are usually a lot higher, with monthly trips to Phoenix for County Supervisors Association meetings.”
District 3 Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents Southern Lake Havasu City, incurred $3,101 in travel expenses while using his own vehicle last year, and $5,563 while traveling in a county-owned vehicle.
A telephone message to Johnson on Wednesday in reference to this story was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.