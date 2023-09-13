The Mohave County Fair returns this week, and officials are expecting a big crowd throughout the four-day event. But even as the event begins Thursday, litigation is underway against the event’s former organizers, and hard financial times may be on the horizon.
This year’s fair will be the second under management by Mohave County, after the departure of the Mohave County Fair Association last January. And since then, county parks officials say the facility has seen noticeable improvements in advance of this week’s gathering.
Mohave County’s fairgrounds were overseen by the Mohave County Fair Association until last year, under a lease agreement with Mohave County. Under that agreement, the county budgeted $25,000 per year to maintain the property, with the Fair Association keeping all fees to provide for the fairgrounds’ future operations and capital improvements as appropriate. But after years of public complaints in reference to deteriorating facilities and poor bookkeeping, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in 2021 to return the fairgrounds under the county’s management for the first time since 1987.
Participants to see improved facilities
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the county has spent $280,000 over the past 18 months to repair, remodel, improve and maintain the facility for fair patrons and other events throughout the year.
“Mohave County assembled an experienced, skilled staff who have collectively facilitated marked improvement in facility condition and event operations,” Latoski said this week. “The county’s work began with performing repairs to electrical and plumbing systems, as well as the rodeo arena. Bathroom remodels and general upkeep to the facility and grounds ensued to improve facility presentation and function for patrons.”
And this year, county officials upgraded the fair’s “point of sale” system to allow patrons to more easily purchase tickets. Parking fees have also been waived at the event this year, to better improve ingress and egress from this week’s event.
As good as it gets, at least for now
According to Mohave County Parks Administrator Jeremy Palmer, this year’s event schedule will include live performances by musicians from Lake Havasu City and other areas throughout the county. The event will also include a free petting zoo, puppet shows, merchandise, food vendors, livestock shows, and a barrel racing event on Friday. Carnival and exhibition halls will be open throughout the four-day event.
This year, county officials expect continued success in hosting the Mohave County Fair. According to Latoski, the fair saw as many as 24,000 patrons in 2022, and officials hope to see an even greater number of visitors this year.
Whether they come for a taste of Mohave County country living, or the event’s colorful carnival atmosphere, residents can expect to see the same sights as in years previous.
But with a looming $18.5 million budget deficit predicted by the end of this fiscal year, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says the event is unlikely to grow anytime soon.
“I think we’re holding our own,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I’d like to see moredone, with bigger attractions … The only thing stopping us is money. This is probably as good as it’s going to get for some time. It’s self-sufficient right now. We might like to improve it, or move it to a new location, but that would be difficult. Right now, we’re maintaining the status quo.”
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, grant subsidies from the Arizona State Fair will be enough to continue the fair despite what financial difficulties may come to Mohave County in the near future.
“The Mohave County Fair will always be a big event,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop on Wednesday. “We have grants from the state to keep it going. But right now we’re in a legal situation with the Fair Association. That might bring in more funding for the fairgrounds by the time it’s resolved.”
A legal situation
Mohave County filed a lawsuit last month against the Mohave County Fair Association, alleging a breach of contract in the organization’s long time lease over the property.
Under the Fair Association’s 2020 lease, the organization was required to maintain complete books, records and accounts for all operations. According to the county’s Aug. 17 lawsuit, the Fair Association failed to provide financial records to the county for more than six months after the fair association’s lease.
When the organization ultimately presented its books to county finance officials, Mohave County legal counsel Ryan Esplin says that about $71,000 was missing from the organization’s accounts.
According to Esplin, the Fair Association’s two bank accounts showed a combined $231,630 as of Dec. 31, 2021. By Aug. 31, 2022, that balance was reduced to $160,421. This, Esplin said, was despite the fact that the Fair Association no longer required that money for operational expenses under the organization’s former lease.
According to Esplin, more than $71,208 was spent for purposes other than operation over the fairgrounds, in violation of the organization’s lease. In November, Mohave County demanded that the Fair Association cease the spending of those revenues. According to Esplin, the organization may have continued to unlawfully spend that money despite the county’s request.
As of this week, the county’s lawsuit against the organization remained pending in Mohave Superior Court.
Come one come all
The Mohave County Fair is scheduled to open Thursday at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman, starting at 10 a.m.
Admission will be free for children ages 4 and younger, and children’s tickets will cost $5 each. Adult admission will cost $12 per person, with $6 discounted prices for seniors, veterans and first responders.
Exhibitions will take place Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carnival hours will take place 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
