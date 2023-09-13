Carnival

The Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman, as it appeared in 2021.

 Courtesy

The Mohave County Fair returns this week, and officials are expecting a big crowd throughout the four-day event. But even as the event begins Thursday, litigation is underway against the event’s former organizers, and hard financial times may be on the horizon.

This year’s fair will be the second under management by Mohave County, after the departure of the Mohave County Fair Association last January. And since then, county parks officials say the facility has seen noticeable improvements in advance of this week’s gathering.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.