Despite promising new research, quagga mussels are here to stay for a while.
The Chicago Tribune reported this week that scientists throughout the country are studying a host of control methods to uproot the invasive mussels. One potential solution involves genetic control, which could allow water to be treated for mussels without harming other species.
Quagga mussels were first discovered in the Colorado River in 2007. The species has thrived since -- the invasive mollusk species can reproduce rapidly, with each female able to produce about 1 million larvae per year. In such vast numbers, they can attach themselves to the hulls, rotors and even the insides of watercraft; or clog most manmade pipes and water systems.
That rapid proliferation means they’re likely here to stay, says Arizona Game and Fish Invasive Species Coordinator Kate Dukette.
“There have been quite a bit of research for different methods of removing them from different types of water bodies, but the problem comes back to scale,” Dukette said. “Some of the research treatments, they’re using a chemical and it’s expensive, and in order to keep concentrations high enough, it’s really difficult when you’re in a large body of water, even in an open pond, river or lake — we kind of run into that issue with being able to effectively treat.
“A lot of those treatments are effective, it’s just on a large scale like the Colorado River or Lake Havasu, it’s kind of prohibitive.”
That said, a team at the University of Wisconsin River Falls is researching RNA interference on zebra mussels. According to the Chicago Tribune, RNA, a type of genetic material, can help convert information stored in a cell’s DNA into proteins necessary for the body’s function. RNA interference blocks that process.
The research could allow scientists to target genes that affect how mussels spread and survive, including the formation of shells and the threads mussels use to attach themselves to surfaces, the Tribune article said.
Gohl told the Tribune the strategy could be combined with more traditional approaches, allowing scientists to target genes they predict are involved in stress responses, such as tolerating heat or toxins such as copper sulfate.
“We have this list of potential targets that one could exploit to potentially enable some sort of biocontrol down the road,” Gohl told the Tribune.
With quagga mussels not going anywhere anytime soon, boaters in Havasu – residents and visitors – can avoid these mussels from infiltrating and destroying their engines by cleaning, draining and drying their watercraft. This practice can also prevent the threat of quagga mussels from spreading and bringing them into another body of water.
While Havasu boaters clean, drain and dry their boats, Dukette urges them to also wipe down other equipment that has touched water.
“We don’t want them spreading to another body of water if someone packs up their dirty equipment and takes them somewhere else,” Dukette said. “Clean, drain and dry is the key message for anyone.
“Wipe your boat, drain your motor, make sure your plug is out and make sure there’s no weeds on your boat.”
After cleaning and draining your boat, Lake Havasu Marine Association President and CEO Alan Oleson says boaters shouldn’t moving a watercraft until it’s hot and dry.
“That’s what kills it,” Oleson said. “Don’t move them when they’re wet. They can’t survive in the heat. They need the body of water to multiply.”
Not only do quagga mussels pose a threat for boat engines, the invasive species can cause damage to water supplies, power plants and irrigation systems because they clog water intakes. Dukette said Arizona Game and Fish is not conducting any research, but added that plenty of universities and other researchers are continuing to find a solution.
Oleson also mentioned research methods of removing invasive species from different types of water bodies, but attempting to conduct those methods could prompt major risk for Lake Havasu’s environment, including its fish, due to the lake’s size.
Research can be handled in a small controlled population, but in a large lake like Havasu, there’s no easy cure, Oleson said.
“They can deal with it in very small populations, but in a large lake? No,” Oleson said. “Because too many other things can occur. They want to keep the lake environment for the lake — I mean for the fish and everything else. They don’t want to destroy what’s already there.
“It’s like saying, if you kill one quagga, what does it do to everything else? And that’s one of the concerns that everybody looks out for.”
