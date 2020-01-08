As things currently stand, the proposed co-working center is likely to be the first of the three catalyst projects from Vision 2020 to be fully realized.
Although the Partnership for Economic Development, which is in charge of the project, suffered a setback over the summer when it announced that plans for a co-working center near the Arizona State University campus called Nomadic would not be possible, the project itself has continued to move forward. PED President James Gray said plans have been adjusted and a new potential location has been identified.
Gray declined to give many specifics on the new plans and location, but said the PED currently has a property in the downtown area in escrow that it hopes will close in January. Once the property closes Gray said more information about the project will be made public, with a goal of starting construction on the proposed co-working center by the summer.
“That is pretty ambitious for where we are at right now, but we are kind of ahead of the curve on a lot of design issues,” Gray said.
The plan calls for a facility with room for 29 companies and about 43 to 49 employees, but Gray said it will open at about 58% capacity with 15 or 16 companies and about 21 to 26 employees.
Learning from Nomadic
The PED spent about six months creating plans for the first iteration of the proposed co-working center called Nomadic before ultimately scrapping the idea over the summer.
Gray said in order to make Nomadic work the PED would have had to get construction costs down to about $225 per square foot, but they couldn’t get the price tag below $245. That resulted in the project coming in about $500,000 to $700,000 over budget according to a story in Today’s News-Herald in August.
“Having to create every aspect of the infrastructure was just a road too far for us,” Gray said of the Nomadic project. “At the end of the day we couldn’t afford the elevator, we couldn’t afford the parking lot, and that just absolutely killed us.”
Although Gray called Nomadic a “failure” in his August report to the City Council, last week he told Today’s News-Herald that the PED has been able to use the scrapped plans to springboard into the project’s second attempt.
“We took that and we have had to scale the project down in different parameters,” Gray said. “One of the reasons that we are able to move so fast on the second iteration is because we spent so much time working on the first one. There is the concept of how much you can build it for, but then there is also the concept of what is the building going to do for you? That is what Aymie (Spitzer) and I are incredibly focused on. We need a space that will incubate and help young startups grow that has the right tools in place for them to do that.”
What is a co-working center?
There are more than 11,000 co-work spaces open throughout North America according to Gray, and through Vision 2020 citizens identified bringing such a facility to Lake Havasu City as a top priority.
“It is meant to be an incubator,” Gray said. “It is meant to build and bring tools and resources to them so (startup businesses) are getting stronger and better.”
Ultimately the goal is to help new or small businesses to grow their revenue, eventually leading to the company setting off on its own to hire more employees and grow their market.
Gray said a company in a co-work space can expect lower overhead costs for things like office space, internet, and electricity, but the main advantage of such a setup is the synergy created with other emerging businesses.
“I know a lot of people think it is micro-leasing or that it’s a small space – that isn’t really the power of co-work,” Gray said. “The power of co-work is being among other startups and taking advantage of the knowledge that they have or partnering and collaborating on larger projects.”
Funding and prize money
The co-working center was identified as the community’s third top priority catalyst project, and was awarded $400,000 of the $2 million prize money awarded for Lake Havasu City’s second place finish in the America’s Best Communities contest.
Like it has with the prize money for the downtown catalyst project, Gray said the PED has been saving the contest money in an interest bearing account since receiving the money. The intention is to use the prize money once the project goes into the construction phase. Until them, the PED has been using money from its own budget to move the co-working center forward.
F160
Although still working on getting the official co-working catalyst project off the ground, the PED has already gotten itself into the business of co-working with a smaller-scale pilot project.
F160 opened in the summer of 2018 with the stated intention of using that facility as a test-run of sorts. While the co-work center will eventually have room for nearly 30 companies, F160 currently has seven companies operating within it, Gray said.
The idea is similar to what the PED did in 2019 when it put together Yard City – a smaller scale gathering space as a dry run for the downtown catalyst project.
“I probably would never go into a project again without some type of trial,” Gray said. “We need to know what we don’t know before we go off and spend a bunch of money… Let’s learn when there are small amounts of dollars instead of millions of dollars.”
Although the co-working center from the Vision 2020 plan is expected to cost more than $2 million, the PED was able to kick off F160 for just $12,000 according to an article in Today’s News-Herald at the time. Gray said he and Spitzer have been in contact and visited many co-working spaces and has spoken with the owners and programmers at other locations, but there is no substitute for hands-on experience.
“There is just not enough that you can know until you start operating one,” Gray said.
Through F160, Gray said the PED has learned a lot of different things about how to set up a co-working space from creating internet systems that allow for privacy for each of the individual businesses to understanding how people work, and what the capacity of a co-working space might be.
F160 has also served as a sort of introduction to co-working for the Lake Havasu City community, as well as a chance for the PED to become more familiar with various startup businesses who could potentially make use of such a facility.
“You have to build a market,” Gray said. “Through doing that we have discovered a ton of people who are literally working out of their house.”
When the larger co-working center is eventually built, Gray said the PED plans to shut down F160 and move the entire co-working operation over to the new facility.
