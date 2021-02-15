As the covid vaccine rollout continues in Arizona, thousands are waiting for the next phase of vaccination to open up to a group largely known as essential workers.
Because vaccine supply is limited, the state is vaccinating in phases giving priority to groups that are most at-risk. As of Sunday, 907,448 people in Arizona have received at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.
The next phase is known as the 1B category, which includes workers in critical industries and essential services; adults with high-risk conditions living in congregate settings; and — in Pima, Santa Cruz, and Mohave counties — adults over 65.
Who exactly is considered an essential worker will depend on the county. The state’s vaccination plan allows counties to implement their own sub-prioritization as needed for their jurisdiction.
Generally, the state’s covid vaccination plan put out recommendations based on federal guidelines and a March 2020 executive order meant to “ensure the continuity of operations” and keep essential services open as other industries closed down during the onset of the pandemic.
So far, according to information posted online by the state and Maricopa and Pima counties, these groups are part of the “essential worker” category under the Phase 1b of vaccine distribution:
Food- and agriculture-related occupations
Transit workers
United postal service workers
Under the state plan, these are other examples of essential workers include: power and utility workers; transportation and material moving occupations like public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers; state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government; and workers in the business and financial services industry, supply chain for critical goods, and funeral services. But, this list is not exhaustive. The federal guidance on critical workforce industries is 16 pages long, and includes workers in banks, call centers, laundromats, software engineers, weather forecasters and clergy.
For the past several weeks, the Arizona Department of Health Services has an online registration form available for employers of Phase 1B essential workers “for consideration to receive COVID-19 vaccine when available.” The form is called, “Essential Employer COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Information Form.”
ADHS spokeswoman Holly Poynter explained the form is not required, but it serves as a way for employers to request vaccine allocation for their workforce, she said.
“This form is intended for employers of Phase 1B essential workers to attest that they meet the prioritization criteria,” Poynter said in an email. “In order to be considered for a vaccine allocation during Phase 1B when vaccine is available, employers are encouraged to share their vaccination plans including how many essential employees require vaccination.
While the form is not required, it allows ADHS to gather information to share with local jurisdictions as they make plans to vaccinate additional priority groups in their population. Responses from this form are shared with local jurisdictions for their planning purposes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.