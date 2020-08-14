Lake Havasu City employees got their first in-depth look at how they will be compensated when the results of the Positional Analysis Study are implemented in September.
Although the City Council included the $1.25 million needed for implementation of the Positional Analysis Study when adopting the current budget back in June, the report released on Tuesday provided the first specifics about the study’s findings and recommendations. The report details how the city will organize its pay structure for employees moving forward and indicates where each position within the city fits within that structure. It also addresses how the results will be implemented, which City Manager Jess Knudson said is still on track for September.
The report also touches on how employees will be awarded raises within the new system, but details are still being worked out on that front. Annual raises for this year were skipped as a way to help the city pay for implementing the study sooner than the January timeline proposed early in the budget process. Without raises this fiscal year, Havasu has until July 1, 2021, to work out exactly how employees will move through the new pay scale.
Baker Tilly Director Ann Antonsen told the City Council on Tuesday that employees’ current salaries are slightly below the market rate overall, although some salaries were consistent with the market and others were slightly above the market rate.
On average Havasu employees’ making the minimum salary were 4.57% below the market average, employees at the midpoint salary were 5.1% below market, and employees earning the maximum salary were 5.6% below their counterparts in other cities.
Baker Tilly reported 136 of the city’s 437 employees were underpaid while 297 were within the expected pay range. Only four employees were determined to make more than the maximum range for their position.
Pay scale
Lake Havasu City’s new pay scale for employees contains a total of 35 pay grades for general government positions. Public safety departments have their own pay scales with seven pay grades for line staff on the Fire Department and three pay grades for the Police Department.
The pay grade is tied to the position rather than the employee, so a change in pay grade can only occur by changing positions within the city.
Each pay grade includes an open range with minimum and maximum salaries.
“This allows you flexibility not only in the hiring rate of employees you are bringing into the organization but it also provides flexibility to move employees based on individual employee performance and based on current financial resources that you have available to you,” Antonsen told the City Council on Tuesday.
The maximum salary for each pay grade is 45 percent higher than the minimum pay in that grade, and the minimum salary increases by 5 percent between pay grades.
The report from Baker Tilly said each position was assigned a pay grade based on both the market comparisons from the eight comparable cities in Arizona who participated in the study, and internal equity. Antonsen explained internal equity was based on survey results for each position. The study scored every position in nine categories including experience required, physical demands, impact on end results, independence of actions, supervision exercised and more.
Implementation
Although the new pay scale provides the bones of the city’s compensation plan moving forward, Havasu still needed to address how to place its employees within the new scale.
The Baker Tilly study presented three options for implementation including moving anyone making less than the minimum in their pay grade up to the minimum at a cost of $596,608; moving employees up to the minimum or awarding a 2 percent pay raise to employees currently within their range with a price of $977,739; or moving employees up to the minimum and awarding 0.5% increase per year of experience in that position for employees already in their range with a minimum of a 1% increase. The cost for option three is $1,256,329.
The City Council had already budgeted for option three of the study, which was recommended by Baker Tilly in its report. Baker Tilly cited the need for the city to address compression issues for current and future staff for its recommendation.
“If we don’t do option three than we really didn’t achieve the goal,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy during the meeting. “It was all about compaction – that is what started the whole conversation. So if we don’t have some sort of system to deal with that then we might as well stick with what we have. This allows for more flexibility.”
Knudson explained that each employee currently being paid less than the minimum salary in the new pay range will see their salary adjusted up to the new minimum salary and then receive .5% for each year that particular employee has been in the position.
For example, if an employee with four years of experience is currently being payed 5% less than the minimum of their new pay grade they would receive a 7% raise once implemented – or 5% to bring them up to the new salary range and an additional 2% based off of their experience. A coworker with 10 years’ experience in the same position would see a 10% pay raise due to the same 5% increase to bring them up to the minimum of the pay grade and another 5% based on their experience. Meanwhile, an employee with four years’ experience who is currently paid at the midpoint of their pay grade would receive a 2% raise upon implementation due to their four years of experience.
The plan sets the minimum raise at 1%, so employees with one year or less of experience will see a full percent raise if their current salary is already within the correct range for their positon. If an employee with less than a year of experience in the position is currently paid below the market rate they would either have their pay rise to the minimum of the new pay grade or be given the 1% increase – whichever is larger – but not both.
“So if there are employees who would otherwise see no adjustment there is a minimum of one percent. That is specifically set there to address the newly hired employees,” Knudson said.
Havasu currently has four employees who were determined to make more than the maximum salary in their pay grade. Knudson said those employees will not have their pay cut to fit within the pay grade, but they also will not be eligible for raises while in their current position.
Raises and pay philosophy
The new system will do away with step increases, at least as currently constructed, and will be replaced with a new pay philosophy for the city once raises are back on the table for city employees starting July 1, 2021. But details about how raises will be handled moving forward are still murky.
Knudson said the city’s focus has been on the other aspects of the study that will take effect upon implementation in September. With no raises this year, Knudson said the city still has time to iron out its pay philosophy in the coming months. Ultimately pay philosophy will be determined by the City Council during the budgeting process for next fiscal year, and will be implemented July 1, 2021.
Although details are still in the works, employees are expected to receive a cost of living adjustment to their salary each year. Knudson said exactly how that adjustment is determined hasn’t been decided yet. The Baker Tilly study also suggests providing raises tied to the individual performance of employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.