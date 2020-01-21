The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the case of human remains found in the Topock area this month.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to County Route 1, north of Topock, after receiving reports of an abandoned vehicle. Recent storms had washed away any footprints or tire tracks that may have been present by the time deputies found the vehicle, the report said. What deputies did find, however, was a single sandal with bite marks on it – and a set of animal tracks leading away from the scene.
Deputies followed the animal tracks into the thick brush surrounding the area, and found several bones that appeared to be human remains. Detectives contacted the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office to collect the remains for study and possible identification.
According to officials at the Mohave County Medical examiner’s office, the remains have been shipped to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, in Denton. There, researchers will attempt to identify the victim through DNA analysis.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone who has information about the deceased is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
