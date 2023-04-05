As the Lake Havasu City community mourns the loss of a local business owner, new details have emerged in the fatal traffic accident responsible for his death.
On Friday, 61-year-old Ken Bonsang was traveling to the Arizona Bike Week event in Scottsdale with a group of fellow motorcyclists, with wife Tina Bonsang riding as passenger. After the event, the group traveled to Apache Junction, and from there to Tortilla Flat.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident took place on State Route 88 when Bonsang attempted to negotiate a right curve and drifted over the center line of the two-lane highway. Bonsang was struck by an oncoming Ford F150 pickup truck, and his companions stopped to help him. DPS officials initially incorrectly said Bonsang was involved in a different fatal hit-and-run multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the same day.
According to Bonsang’s family, the truck driver in the incident remained at the location, as witnesses sought an area with better mobile phone reception to call for help. Bonsang was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived, and Bonsang’s wife was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Lake Havasu City resident Heather Leydekkers was at the scene of the accident, and gave a statement about the incident on Wednesday. The same statement was posted to Facebook page, “The Bonsang’s Healing Journey.”
“The family knows this was a tragic accident and places no blame on anyone,” Lydekkers said. “The family is thankful for all the caring drivers and Harley riders who stopped to assist their parents.”
Friday’s fatal accident coincided with initial reports from the Arizona Department of Public Safety of a similar accident on State Route 84 — another two-lane highway — on the same day.
Statements from Public Safety officials given on Monday to Today’s News-Herald appeared to correlate that accident with Bonsang’s death.
That incident occurred in Pinal County within hours of Bonsang’s death, when a motorcyclist with a female passenger reportedly struck another vehicle involved in a previous collision. The motorcycle rider in that incident was ejected from his vehicle, and came to a stop in the oncoming lane — where he was also struck by an oncoming pickup truck.
The truck’s driver in that incident allegedly left the scene. As of this week, law enforcement officials were still seeking the driver of that vehicle as the suspect in a felony hit-and-run. The victim of that accident could not be identified as of Monday, pending a statement from medical examiners.
Bonsang and his wife have owned Ken’s Pizza, at 1675 Mesquite Avenue, for more than 35 years. According to a Wednesday social media post by Leydekkers, Tina Bonsang will remain in hospital care for the next several weeks at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
