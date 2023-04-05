In memory of Ken Bonsang

A floral arrangement stands in memory of owner Ken Bonsang on Monday at Ken’s Pizza, at 1675 Mesquite Ave. The location was closed after Bonsang was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

As the Lake Havasu City community mourns the loss of a local business owner, new details have emerged in the fatal traffic accident responsible for his death.

On Friday, 61-year-old Ken Bonsang was traveling to the Arizona Bike Week event in Scottsdale with a group of fellow motorcyclists, with wife Tina Bonsang riding as passenger. After the event, the group traveled to Apache Junction, and from there to Tortilla Flat.

