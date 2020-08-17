A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after his arrest Saturday in an alleged stabbing incident.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, has been charged felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say a fight at the 2400 block of Palisades Drive turned potentially deadly. Investigators say Chacon used a large kitchen knife at the location, and inflicted life-threatening injuries when he stabbed the victim multiple times.
Chacon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday on $10,000 bond.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene. Hospital officials declined to provide the victim’s condition, citing privacy laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.