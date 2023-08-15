A 29-year-old Lake Havasu City man could accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors this week, after he was accused this year of engaging in a sexual relationship with a victim half his age.
Jamie J. Lewis is scheduled to appear Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing, as he awaits trial on three counts of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. On Monday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department released details of their investigation in the case.
Detectives began their investigation on April 17, when the victim’s legal guardian reportedly found incriminating text messages on the victim’s mobile phone. According to police, Lewis and the victim exchanged text messages of a sexual nature, and may have detailed plans for the two of them to meet on as many as three occasions.
According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Lewis was previously convicted on one felony count of credit card fraud. Lewis served about eight months in prison for the offense, from June 12, 2020 until Feb. 16, 2021, when he was released on parole.
Police say the text history between Lewis and the victim extended from Jan. 27 through April 16 of this year.
Investigators attempted to contact Lewis in April, but those attempts were unsuccessful. By mid-May, police believed that Lewis may have relocated to an unknown address in Nevada.
Officers spoke with Lewis’ mother on May 16, according to an investigation report in the case. According to the police report, Lewis’ mother told officers he had been living at her home until several weeks prior to giving her statement to officers. She reportedly said that she and Lewis engaged in a heated argument about Lewis’ alleged relationship with the victim, and she forced him to leave her home.
At that time, she told police she did not know where Lewis was staying, and doubted that they would speak again. When she last saw Lewis, he was driving a red van with a wheelchair lift inside.
Investigators ultimately found Lewis in the area of 450 London Bridge Road, and arrested him at the scene. Lewis declined to speak with investigators without the presence of an attorney.
Lewis appeared in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on Thursday. At that conference, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann requested that a change-of-plea hearing be set in the case.
That hearing is now scheduled to take place Friday at 11:30 a.m.
As of Monday, Lewis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
