Jamie J. Lewis

Jamie J. Lewis.

A 29-year-old Lake Havasu City man could accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors this week, after he was accused this year of engaging in a sexual relationship with a victim half his age.

Jamie J. Lewis is scheduled to appear Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing, as he awaits trial on three counts of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. On Monday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department released details of their investigation in the case.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.