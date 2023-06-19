It has been one month since the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Arnell Bell. Now his alleged killer remains in custody, and police have released additional information as to the events that led to Bell’s death.
The case began on the morning of May 17, when neighbors reportedly heard as many as 15 gunshots at a home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. At about 9:12 a.m., suspect Angel F. Caldera allegedly contacted emergency dispatchers and informed them that he had shot an intruder at the location.
According to the police report, officers responded to the scene within one minute of Caldera’s initial 911 call. Three people, Caldera included, were detained as officers attempted to provide first aid to the victim inside the residence. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the location, Bell was pronounced deceased at 9:31 a.m.
Caldera initially reported to 911 dispatchers that Bell, his former roommate, had illegally entered the home and refused to leave before the shooting took place.
Officers began their investigation in the case that morning, and spoke with multiple witnesses in the surrounding area. According to police, a neighbor spoke with Caldera in his front yard almost immediately after hearing the gunshots.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Officer Michael Thornhill, the neighbor told police that Caldera’s shirt had visible blood stains while they spoke.
“He asked Caldera if somebody broke into his home,” Thornhill said in his report. “(The neighbor) was told by Caldera that (the victim) was Caldera’s roommate. (Bell) owed him rent money and they got into an argument. Caldera continued to say that (Bell) told him to do something about it, so he shot him.”
According to Thornhill, that statement lies in contrast with a statement given that day by Caldera’s mother.
Caldera’s mother spoke with police that morning, and informed investigators that she had received a phone call from her son at about 9:15 - six minutes before the shooting was reported to emergency dispatchers. According to her testimony, Caldera was distraught when he allegedly told his mother that someone had broken into Caldera’s home and was attempting to kill him.
Any possible difference in time kept by Caldera’s mother and timekeeping devices used by police or other witnesses was unknown as of this week.
Detectives interview Caldera
Caldera was taken into custody at the scene for questioning in the case. Lake Havasu City Police Detective Robert Shoemake interviewed Caldera that morning.
According to Caldera’s alleged statements, Bell and Caldera had a verbal agreement to share the rent at their home. Caldera said that Bell failed to pay his share last month, and agreed to move out of the residence on May 14. Bell reportedly returned to the location on May 17 to gather his things.
Caldera allegedly told police that the two argued, which escalated until Caldera said that Bell attempted to strike him, and then grabbed Caldera in a headlock. Caldera escaped from Bell’s grasp, he reportedly told police, and drew a .45 caliber handgun that was secured in his waistband.
According to the police report, Caldera told police that he then fired 13 rounds from the weapon, striking Bell multiple times. Four of those rounds were allegedly fired into Bell’s back, the report said.
Caldera then contacted emergency dispatchers, according to Shoemake’s report, and informed them that Bell had been an intruder in the home. But according to Shoemake, Caldera admitted that he initially allowed Bell into the home to collect his belongings.
According to the police report, Caldera said that Bell was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and that Bell made no attempt to disarm Caldera. Caldera reportedly gave no Bell no warning before firing his weapon.
Caldera feared for his safety due to Bell’s size, he reportedly told Shoemake. Bell was as tall as six feet, three inches, compared to Caldera’s height of five feet, eight inches.
Bell had lived at the location for two weeks prior to his death.
According to the police report, the victim suffered 22 injuries during the incident, that were identified as entry and exit wounds.
As of Monday, Caldera remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond. Earlier this month, Havasu-based defense attorney Michael Frame filed a motion to have Caldera’s bond reduced, or to have Caldera released from custody on his own recognizance.
Last week, Frame entered a general denial on Caldera’s behalf to the accusation of murder, and is expected to argue that the shooting may have been justified in response to the perceived threat Bell may have posed to Caldera’s safety at the time of the incident.
According to Frame’s motion last week, Caldera’s criminal history is minimal, and he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor if he is released from custody, pending his trial date.
Caldera’s next scheduled appearance in Mohave Superior Court will take place at a June 26 pre-trial conference.
