It has been one month since the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Arnell Bell. Now his alleged killer remains in custody, and police have released additional information as to the events that led to Bell’s death.

The case began on the morning of May 17, when neighbors reportedly heard as many as 15 gunshots at a home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. At about 9:12 a.m., suspect Angel F. Caldera allegedly contacted emergency dispatchers and informed them that he had shot an intruder at the location.

