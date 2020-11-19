Havasupai Elementary School was temporarily closed this week when police responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Lake Havasu City Police officials released additional information in the case on Thursday, as the alleged shooter remains in custody on $10,000 bond.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Satellite Drive. According to alleged witness statements, resident William G. Cox, 29, was seen walking in and out of his residence, and shouting at people he may have believed to be on his roof. Cox allegedly returned inside, and police say Cox fired his weapon before shouting, “That is your warning shot.”
Officers arrived at the scene and asked Cox to come out from his residence. Cox allegedly refused, the report said. According to the report, officers were able to see Cox – who was allegedly wearing a tactical vest and holding a rifle – through the window of his home.
A police SWAT team was called to the location, and Cox allegedly continued to ignore officers’ request to exit his home. Police negotiated with Cox for several hours, until he surrendered himself into officers’ custody at about 7:15 a.m.
During a search of Cox’s home, officers allegedly learned that he fired two rounds from his .223-caliber rifle into his roof.
Cox has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct with a firearm, and remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Classes at Havasupai Elementary School, which lies less than 0.3 miles away from Cox’s home, were postponed due to the incident. Those classes resumed shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.