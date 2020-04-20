Lake Havasu City Police officials released additional details this week in the arrest of three Havasu men accused of armed robbery.
According to police, the alleged victim’s bike broke down near the intersection of McCulloch and Acoma Boulevards on April 13, shortly after noon. In need of assistance, the victim approached someone he recognized – a man identified by police as 18-year-old Tyler Woodward – and asked to borrow a screwdriver.
Authorities say Woodward led the victim to a nearby vehicle, where Turner E. Gilmore, 22, and Jeremy Lichtenberger, 20, were waiting. When Woodward and the victim arrived at the vehicle, officers say that Lichtenberger pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his property.
The three suspects left the scene in their vehicle after the alleged robbery, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department broadcast an alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Woodward, Gilmore and Lichtenberger in Parker a short time after the incident took place. Police say they were found in the suspect vehicle described to dispatchers, and were in possession of the victim’s property at the time of their arrests.
An indictment in the case was not yet filed in Mohave Superior Court as of Monday morning. Each of the three defendants was held on an initial $5,000 bond. As of Monday, only Lichtenberger was listed as being in custody at Mohave County Jail.
As of Monday, a full report of the incident was still pending approval for release by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
