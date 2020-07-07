When school returns this fall, it could look vastly different .
Monday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board approved a plan to a ‘roadmap to reopening’ to begin the 2020-21 school year after the start date was pushed back to Aug. 17 per an order from Gov. Doug Ducey.
However, the district is still considering opening with the original start date of Aug. 3 and implementing distance learning measures until schools are able to open up two weeks later. A final decision for this will be made by the end of the week, according to school district officials.
The district will present two options for students this fall, in-person learning and online learning.
Both options will be five days per week and are available for all students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Also, athletics, clubs and activities are available under both options.
Students who are absent can access their work through Google Classroom for the time they have missed, according to the school district. Should a student begin the school year using the in-person, they would be able to switch to online learning at any time.
For the online learning option, courses will be taught by district teachers.
Students are able to transition to in-person learning at the end of ever quarter or semester.
Earlier this summer, the district sent out surveys to parents in attempt to measure the interest in sending their students back to school in the fall.
In the survey which was answered by 1,600 parents, 74% said they are planning on sending their children to school when they are opened. 23% said they would ‘possibly’ send them back, while the remaining 3% said they wouldn’t send their children back to school.
The general concerns expressed by parents in the survey was the need for students to return to a normal experience and access to their teachers and friends while also providing a safe environment, according to Superintendent Rebecca Stone.
The district considered a blend between in-person instruction and online as a third option, but ruled it out after the results of the survey.
During the fall, Lake Havasu High School will follow guidelines from the Arizona Interscholastic Association as it pertains to sports.
Thunderbolt Middle School, however, has canceled all sports in the first semester of school.
In addition, all school field trips will be suspended for the first semester as well as in-person after school clubs and activities. Large school event gatherings will be suspended for the first quarter unless they meet physical distancing requirements. Virtual events will be encouraged.
Other safety measures the district proposed are limiting entry access points at each school, requiring parents stay inside their car during pickups and drop-offs and limiting visitors and volunteers on campus.
According to the district’s roadmap to reopening plan, cleaning protocols are in place and frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned at least daily. Staff will educate and remind students to wash their hands as frequently as possible and to cover their coughs and sneezes. Face coverings are recommended but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.