A burial site was uncovered by Bullhead City Police detectives this week, where the victim of a murder that allegedly took place in California had been recently buried. The final suspect in the victim’s death is now in custody in Bakersfield.
On Tuesday, Bakersfield Police detectives contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in finding the victim’s remains. According to Sheriff’s officials, California detectives had identified multiple suspects in their murder investigation, and had reason to believe the victim was transported to Fort Mohave after his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.