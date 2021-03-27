A person walking their dog in Mohave Valley found a dead body that’s been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday at approximately 7:42 a.m., MCSO received a report of a deceased male subject near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley. The reporting party advised they were walking their dog and discovered the body near the roadway.
Deputies responded to secure the scene and contacted the Detective Division who took over the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Anthony Maracle, 19 of Needles. This investigation is active and being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call their toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #21-011191.
