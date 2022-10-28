A Golden Valley man was charged with homicide in the death of another man whose body was buried on abandoned property, and sheriff’s officials believe the case is connected with last weekend’s standoff that ended in the deaths of two murder suspects in Yucca.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says detectives recommended a homicide charge for Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, in the death of Joshua Williams-James Blake, 42, of Golden Valley. Blake was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported missing by family members on Aug. 31.

