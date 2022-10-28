A Golden Valley man was charged with homicide in the death of another man whose body was buried on abandoned property, and sheriff’s officials believe the case is connected with last weekend’s standoff that ended in the deaths of two murder suspects in Yucca.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says detectives recommended a homicide charge for Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, in the death of Joshua Williams-James Blake, 42, of Golden Valley. Blake was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported missing by family members on Aug. 31.
During an investigation, sheriff’s officials say they learned that Michael Turner Jr. and Hunter McGuire, 26, of Golden Valley, both shot and killed Blake. His body was then buried on an abandoned property not far from where McGuire was living.
McGuire and his girlfriend, Brittany Conkling, killed themselves Saturday after a four-hour standoff with Lake Havasu City Police SWAT Team in the desert near Yucca. McGuire and Conkling were suspected in a murder in Las Vegas two days earlier. They are also suspected of committing homicides in Kingman.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, immediately after Blake’s disappearance, Turner Jr. attempted to notarize a bill of sale in an attempt to take possession of Blake’s house. Turner was also found to be in possession of a vehicle normally driven by Blake. Turner was arrested on Sept. 1 and has been in Mohave County Adult Detention Facility since that time.
On Wednesday, detectives found the burial site suspected to contain Blake’s body. The decomposition of the body was consistent with the timeframe when Blake had gone missing, but an autopsy will be conducted by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
