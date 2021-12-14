Havasu Riviera is expected to finally open up to the public sometime this spring.
Developer Komick Enterprises and Arizona State Parks & Trails announced on Tuesday that the private-public partnership is starting to come together and the goal is to be able to open up the entry gate, six-lane boat launch and restrooms this spring. Other planned amenities expected to open through the summer and into 2023.
The announcement comes after several planned openings of the boat launch have been delayed for various reasons.
“We have had our share of delays whether it was from the state years back, or from covid hitting,” said Jim Komick, co-owner of Komick Enterprises with Ken Komick. “But we are pushing hard through all that right now.”
Although Havasu Riviera is being developed on state park-owned land, it is being done through a concession lease between Komick and the state parks. That means that no public money is being used to develop the site, and Komick Enterprises will be in charge of operating and maintaining the site once it opens.
The development will be called Havasu Riviera Marina, which is a bit of a change in marketing.
To this point the public portion of the development has been referred to as Havasu Riviera State Park, both through Arizona State Parks, and materials from the developers.
Now the area will be called Havasu Riviera Marina, which is being developed and will be operated as a concession of Lake Havasu State Park. The name Havasu Riviera State Park has been eliminated entirely.
Developer Mychal Gorden said the change was made because the name Havasu Riviera State Park has created a bit of a misconception about the park and how it will be operated.
“State Parks doesn’t have the money to build this project,” Gorden said. “They tried for 20 some years to build this project and they weren’t able to get the money for it through traditional means. So the concession lease concept came to the table and was a viable option for State Parks to be able to bring these amenities to Lake Havasu City.”
Since the site has been developed entirely with private investment through the concession lease, the developers will be in charge of running the site for the entire 40-year term of the lease. In return, the revenue generated at Havasu Riviera Marina will go to the business, with state parks being paid a percentage of the profits through the lease agreement.
That least was signed in 2016, and is set to expire in 2056.
Arizona State Parks already operates similar concession agreements at other parks, including watercraft rentals at Lake Havasu State Park, a marina at Patagonia Lake State Park, a café and gift shop at Kartchner Caverns State Park, and equestrian trail rides at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.
The parks and developers also announced on Tuesday that because Havasu Riviera Marina will be operated as a concession, the facility will have its own separate annual passes available for purchase.
State Parks pass
won’t be honored
The Arizona State Parks Pass that allows access to other state parks will not be honored at Havasu Riviera. In addition to annual passes, Havasu Riviera Marina will also be open to the public with a day use fee. The cost of day use, or an annual pass have not been announced yet.
“There are zero state taxpayer dollars into the project. It is being funded just like any other private investment, so the ownership group needs to recoup their investment,” Gorden said. “If everyone who had an Arizona State Parks Pass could just come through the gate for free, we would fill this place up without generating any revenue to offset those expenses.”
Jim Komick said based on the most recent change orders from the contractors, the developers will spend $14 million through phase one of the Havasu Riviera Marina. The restaurant, dry boat storage, and extra docks planned for phase two are expected to add another $10 to $12 million to the final price tag.
“It’s a big number and a big project,” Jim Komick said. “We’ve just gotta get it online. We have had a lot of delays but we are past a lot of that now. We are just excited to open it up to the public this spring.”
A long process
The Komicks first started looking into creating a second marina in Havasu about 20 years ago.
The Komicks both said the idea for a marina on the mainland came about due to concern over the amount of traffic over the London Bridge by boaters attempting to get to the only marina in town — Lake Havasu Marina in Thompson Bay. Additionally, lines for the boat launch at Lake Havasu State Park have stretched nearly all the way to the highway during busy weekends and holidays.
“The city was concerned with boat traffic and people getting on the lake,” Ken Komick said. “The lake is the lifeblood of the city, and it was choking their lifeblood. Something had to happen to let people get on the lake.”
The Komicks said the new facility at Havasu Riviera will help to lessen the traffic at other marinas and launches. Ken Komick said the location several miles south of the island will help to open up the lake a little more for exploration to the south of the city, as well as provide easier access for Havasu residents who live on that side of town.
“There is a lot of good boating right in front of us here,” Komick said, after noting that Skier’s Island is located directly across the lake on the California side.
After some initial discussions about building it at Body Beach, plans eventually shifted to the current location at the Havasu Riviera a few miles south.
But the process has continued to run into a variety of road blocks as it has coordinated with various state and federal agencies over the last couple decades.
The current arrangement of a public-private partnership with state parks, Komick Enterprises, and Lake Havasu City was agreed to in 2016, but there have still been several delays due to politics and, more recently, the pandemic.
(2) comments
I can just picture those 30 foot plus boat trailers making that turn off the 95 onto that $8 million "yellow brick road" that leads on down to the marina at "Oz". Since the state is leasing the land for this multi-million dollar project, get ready to dig deep for any boat services. Anything "affordable" is a thing of the past or located on the North side of town.
That's great news! Thank you Jim Komick.
