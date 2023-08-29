Development in the foothills of Lake Havasu City has been a hot topic of discussion recently.
During the most recent meeting, the Lake Havasu City Council discussed amendments to development initially approved in 2003.
Chris Gilbert, the new planning division manager for the city, said on Oct. 21, 2003, the council approved the building of 697 units.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Gilbert gave a presentation on the remaining 90 units of the 697 that have not yet been constructed.
Later, residents in the area of Bison Boulevard and Colt Drive raised concerns about future development during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“This has nothing to do with any new future development they may do, this is part of the original entitled approval,” Gilbert said.
The agenda item discussed at the meeting dealt with 24 of the remaining 90 units and included plans for the 24-lot outline.
The preliminary plot for 24 units was approved on Feb. 15, 2023, by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Vice Mayor David Lane also addressed the confusion over the different developments.
“There’s so much confusion, all we are doing is making sure that the lines for each of the properties are correct so when somebody buys that house they know where their property lines are,” Lane said.
Lane also said when he was elected seven years ago, he heard a lot about traffic issues with Cherry Tree Boulevard and access roads.
“I spoke to the then city manager, I spoke to this city manager, and what I had said was I myself will not approve any other houses other than the 697 that were already approved,” Lane said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that to access these units, the developer will be responsible for building a new road to connect to Cherry Tree Boulevard.
“The route through Cherry Tree is sufficient, and was sufficient from the vote in 2003 for that,” Sheehy said.
Council member Nancy Campbell asked the applicant if traffic studies have been completed.
Representatives from APX West, the developer, said they are working on a traffic study for Cherry Tree Boulevard that will be completed within the next few weeks. This is the second traffic study being done in the area.
“You are doing traffic studies, we’ll all be more educated as we move forward,” Campbell said.
After discussion, the city council unanimously approved the final subdivision plat for 24 residential lots in the Trinity at Havasu Foothills Estates area.
APX West development plans and a second access road
Future development and a second access road were also discussed during the city council meeting due to public concern.
Council member Campbell said a second access road should have been put in 10 years ago, and City Manager Jess Knudson agreed.
“If we could all go back in time, I think this entire council, the entire community, when this whole foothills was planned for development, if we could have added two points of access, boy that would have been nice,” Knudson said.
Residents in the area of Colt Drive and Bison Boulevard brought up the access road that they heard about during the neighborhood meeting that would connect to future development.
Christine Murray, a resident of the area, said while wonderful new neighborhoods are being created, there are concerns over the impact on existing communities.
“With all of this construction in the foothills, it’s raised concern about strategic planning in regards to infrastructure in place, and the infrastructure and the impact it has on the communities below the development,” Murray said.
Murray also said the maps and attachments related to the agenda item mirrored some of the discussion that occurred at a community meeting about access roads from the foothill estates.
Sheehy pointed out that any future phases are not currently planned.
“I can absolutely see where it’s alarming to you where it talks about connections for future phases, those are not approved at all, those future phases,” Sheehy said.
Lane also addressed public concerns over the development.
“We have said, if a developer comes and says they want to come and build more houses, other than those 697, they’re going to have to come up with a way to have a secondary access up there,” Lane said. “One of the places they were looking at was bison, [but] there’s going to be lots of places for them to look at.”
Following the approval, Dustin Runyon, partner and director of real estate with APX West, said because the discussion was so soon after the neighborhood meeting, it created understandable confusion.
“Think of it this way, say you bought a lot in town, you have a right to build on the lot, because it’s already zoned and entitled,” Runyon said. “No one can say you can’t build on this lot.”
Additionally, Runyon said a second access is not required for the development approved in 2003.
“The second access is not needed for the 24 lots, and it is not needed for the 68 lots that planning and zoning approved, because that’s part of the original development plan that was approved in the early 2000s,” Runyon said.
The previously approved development is being done in phases, which is why only 24 of the 68 lots were discussed, Runyon said. The 24 lots will be built in residential estate style.
A second access will only be needed for approval of future development phases.
Runyon said Bison Boulevard is only one possibility for second access and that there will be more neighborhood meetings in the next year or two to agree on where the second public access road would be.
APX West is willing to hear from anyone concerning development in the foothills, and Runyon said he is open to speaking to anyone at any time.
“We are trying to get ahead of this, the agreement on when that can happen, it can happen in the next year or two,” Runyon said. “We tried to be very open with the city on our plan to have eight phases there, and they said we recommend you talk to the public and see what the best access was.”
A second access is needed for potential future phases for traffic and public safety, including access for fire, police, or ambulance vehicles, Runyon said.
With the approval of the 24 lots, there are 44 entitled lots left. These have been approved by planning and zoning, and the next step is for them to go before the city council.
Runyon said infrastructure construction will begin next week, including water, sewer, and electricity for the 24 lots.
A second access was needed 20 years ago, the development also was to set aside ROW for a 95 bypass but subsequently strong armed the city into eliminating that requirement along with eliminating the commercial component that was necessary to qualify the development for annexation. As it stands it should have never been annexed, it is a drain on city resources. It is time for the city to stand up to this developer and require a 2nd access.
Here's the rub: the city will need not only wider but additional roads. This is to include in and out of town. Building more houses creates much much more congestion, something which I don't feel is being taken seriously enough. Traffic people! Death, Taxes and Traffic!!
