Plans to build a mixed-use development with retail, residential, and a restaurant near the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center are heading to the City Council next month with recommendations of approval.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of an amendment to the general plan changing the land use designation of the 1.25 acre property at 115 Park Ave. from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related Mainland.” The primary difference between the two designations is that residential uses are allowed in the mainland category.
In its next public hearing, the commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of a request to rezone the same property from Limited Commercial to a Limited Commercial/Planned Development. The requested planned development would increase the maximum building height from 25 feet to 30 feet, and it allows multiple-family residential development.
Commissioner Gabriele Medley voted against both recommendations and Commissioner Lonnie Stevenson joined her in voting against the rezone request.
The commission’s recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council. The general plan amendment and rezone request are both scheduled to be considered by the City Council during its meeting on May 9.
About the plans
The lot is located near Rotary Park and Body Beach – between Park Avenue and State Route 95.
That area has seen a burst of development over the last few years starting with the Keller Williams office building and more recently the Home2 Suites hotel next to the Aquatic Center. Grading has also been started for a condo/apartment project next to the new hotel, and a planned new VA Clinic has broken ground on construction next to Keller Williams.
“That is a mix of products,” said Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group, who represented the applicant and property owner during Wednesday’s meeting. “We are seeing everything from a medical use, to a retail office building, to a hotel, to a condo/apartment development. Now this is something that is a combination of all of it.”
The proposal includes two separate structures. One would be a 2,688 square foot drive-through restaurant that would likely also include indoor dining. The other building would be three stories tall, with three retail spaces totaling 6,000 square feet on the ground floor. The upper two floors will each be about 13,000 square feet with 12 two-bedroom apartments apiece, for a total of 24 apartments in the development.
Gorden said the apartments are meant to be used as long term rentals.
The overhanging portion of the higher stories will be supported by columns, and will provides 24 shaded parking spots underneath for the apartment’s residents. The entire development has a total of 75 vehicle parking spaces in addition to 12 parking spots for bicycles.
Commercial tenants
Throughout the meeting the commission expressed interest in which commercial tenants may move into the proposed spaces. But Gorden said it’s still too early to for any hard commitments to have been made yet.
“Even if this goes through we are still 18 months to two years from being able to move a tenant in,” Gorden said. “I know ownership has some ideas and has talked to some people, but there isn’t anybody that has a lease locked down or anything concrete at this point because we are still just too far out.”
Gorden said the three retail spaces in the plans could eventually be filled by any type of commercial use allowed in limited commercial districts – which includes restaurants, a wide variety of retail, medical offices, and more.
But Gorden said he believes all of the development in the area will make the commercial spaces an attractive option for businesses once they are available.
“With the hotel, with the residential pieces, and with the VA clinic, all of those things are going to make this a high traffic area that will become desirable for a mix of retail and commercial uses,” Gorden said. “So I do think it will happen once the building is there. It is just a little premature to fill it up at this point.”
Building height
Part of the rezone request seeks an increase in the maximum building height from the 25 feet allowed in limited commercial zoning up to 30 feet.
According to the site plans for the development, the three story building is expected to be about 31 feet tall, with the tallest parapets reaching 35 feet. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris explained to the council that Havasu measures the “maximum height” based on the maximum grade of that particular property. Morris said it is common for people to dig down below that maximum grade in order to build a taller structure – especially with RV garages in residential areas where the maximum building height is usually 15 feet.
Gordon said there will need to be significant grading done to the site because the land slopes in every direction on the property. He said the exact elevation of the building pads will still need to be worked out as civil engineering for the project is completed. That will also depend on what arrangement it is able to come to with Unisource regarding the electric company’s utility easement that runs through the back of the property.
Gorden said the requested 30 foot allowance is seen as the “worst case scenario,” but he said the base of the three story building will certainly be somewhere below the lots maximum grade.
Gorden said regardless of the final elevation of the ground floor, the three-story building would still sit below SR 95.
“Across the street we have structures going in that are 40 feet on the two Island-Body Beach parcels,” Gorden said. “So there is a request for a little additional height to accommodate this mixed use. But in scale with everything with the Aquatic Center to the north, the hotel and apartment/condo project to the west, and the highway to the east being higher – the effect of that additional height is really pretty negligible in terms of everything else that is going on. It will actually sit lower than the stuff on the other side of Park Avenue.”
Parking
Commissioners also had lots of questions about the parking provided in the plans, and how it stacks up with the requirements in city code. Morris told the commission that based on the specifics of the development, a total of 70 parking spaces are required while the plans provide 75 spots.
City code requires restaurants to provide 1 spot per 100 square feet of building, while retail requires a spot for every 300 square feet – resulting in 26.7 and 19.9 spaces required respectively. The 24 two-bedroom apartments require 36 parking spots (1.5 per unit) including 24 covered parking spaces. There are also required to be an additional 4.8 guest parking spaces (1 per 5 unit) for the apartments. In all, that works out to 88 required parking spaces.
Morris explained that this development also qualifies for a couple reductions to the parking requirement, bringing the actual number of required spots down to 70. He said city code requires six fewer spaces based on a 1.1 reduction for the shared retail and residential parking in the project. City code also provides a 1-for-1 substitution of vehicle parking spots for bicycle parking spots – up to 20 spots. The proposal includes 12 bike parking spots, which reduces the total vehicle spaces required by 12.
“With those reductions it got them down to 70 spaces required and they are showing 75 on the plans,” Morris said. “So they are showing more than what is required – albeit with the reductions. But the reductions are in the code and they are doing everything per the code.”
Decomposed granite?
There are still some issues to be worked out regarding a 50-foot utility easement through the back of the property along the highway.
Morris told the commission that the site plan includes pavement that would encroach about 25 feet into that easement, and Unisource has expressed concerns about paving that area. As part of the rezone request, the commission approved the use of compacted decomposed granite for that particular vehicle travel aisle – which would be in the residential parking area of the development. The rest of the development would use regular pavement.
“It is not loose gravel. It is a quarter inch-minus, very well compacted surface,” Gorden explained. “So at the end of the day you may have a little loose gravel on the surface but it is compacted pretty tight – kind of like the infield of a baseball field. It is compacted solid so you won’t have a lot of blowing dust or loose rock all over the place. It requires a little bit of maintenance, but if it is maintained it is a pretty solid and durable surface.”
Gorden said the reason it is being considered in this case, is that the compacted decomposed granite surface is much easier to dig into and repair, in case Unisource needs to access its utility lines underneath.
Gorden said decomposed granite is used around town in a few places already, such as the RV park at Campbell Cove, some of the walkways and landscaping at ASU Havasu, landscaping around City Hall, and several residential driveways.
“We would prefer to be able to work something out with Unisource to have a more permanent paved surface over at least as much of it as possible,” Gorden said. “But until we get further along with development plans with the city, we won’t know for certain what we are able to do or not do there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.