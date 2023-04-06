Apartment project

The project includes 24 apartments with shaded parking. Developers say the apartments are intended to be long-term rental units.

 Hatch Design Architecture

Plans to build a mixed-use development with retail, residential, and a restaurant near the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center are heading to the City Council next month with recommendations of approval.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of an amendment to the general plan changing the land use designation of the 1.25 acre property at 115 Park Ave. from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related Mainland.” The primary difference between the two designations is that residential uses are allowed in the mainland category.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.