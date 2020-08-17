The Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization is laying the groundwork on a plan that will guide policy decisions on transportation in the region for decades to come.
Development of the MPO’s 25-year plan began earlier this year, alongside the organization’s 5-year Regional Transportation Plan. Both will allow the MPO to consider and pursue available transportation grant funding for Lake Havasu City.
“This plan will be an extremely valuable tool for the public and policy decision makers as we enter into the next 25 years,” said MPO Director Vincent Gallegos this week. “It will support current transportation needs and future growth for a safe and more efficient movement of people, goods and services.”
The plan’s success, however, will rely heavily on input from the city, transportation stakeholders and the general public.
“We are exploring a variety of innovative ways to engage the public with respect to local and state guidelines during the pandemic,” Gallegos said. “We are looking at ways of utilizing technology such as Facebook, Zoom and other social media platforms to reach out.
With in-person public outreach efforts limited during the ongoing crisis, plans for online marketing will be directed online through informational animation, online surveys and tools and online community engagement events.
According to Gallegos, however, technology may be more accessible for some than others. For residents interested in hearing or speaking on the subject in person, the MPO is planning to partner with organizations like the Lake Havasu City Senior Center, the Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe and GoLakeHavasu.
“Not everyone utilizes technology, so we are also trying to develop some way to allow people to engage in a safe environment within social distancing guidelines.”
Public outreach for the plan is expected to begin in late fall, and projects for the plan could be chosen and evaluated this winter.
According to Phyllis Davis, of Portland-based transportation planning agency Kittelson & Associates, a final version of the MPO’s 25-year transportation plan should be available next May.
“This will set the region up for success not just in the next five years but in the next 25,” Davis said this week. “We are at the very beginning of this process, and about a month into the kickoff of the project. We’re creating a fiscally-constrained, action-oriented plan, and we will determine the needs of the community and stakeholders.”
