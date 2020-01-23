More than a month after all charges were dismissed against four defendants accused in an alleged sex-trafficking operation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has remained silent as to exactly how it all went awry.
Charges including human trafficking, sex trafficking and money laundering were dismissed against Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City massage parlor owners last year, following a two-year investigation by local law enforcement agencies. When Mohave County prosecutors were informed that U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents central to the case would be unable to testify, prosecutors saw little likelihood of a conviction.
According to police, the investigation was led by Department of Homeland Security agents identified only by the names “Sergio” and “Arturo.” Reports by the involved agents showed that as part of multiple undercover operations in 2018, the agents paid victims in the alleged human trafficking operation in exchange for sexual favors. The Homeland Security Department may have conducted its own internal investigation into the activities of “Sergio” and “Arturo,” officials have said, after their investigation was concluded.
Requests by Today’s News-Herald for documents relating to that internal investigation, as well as disciplinary records for the agents involved, have as of this week been answered only with a notice of receipt by the agency.
According to the FBI, human trafficking is believed to be the third-largest criminal activity in the world, and must be addressed at an interagency level. And as the Homeland Security Department continues to work with local law enforcement agencies to stem other potential human trafficking cases throughout the state, sex trafficking remains a concern for areas of Northern Arizona.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 74 sex trafficking cases were reported in 2019 throughout Arizona. Topping the list of industries involved in sex-trafficking have been illicit massage and spa businesses, according to Human Trafficking Hotline statistics. The majority of victims are adult women, although almost 30% of human trafficking victims include children.
“These operations are conducted nationwide,” said Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network Program Director Stacey Sutherland. “There is a national issue with massage parlors. There seems to be more growth in some cities, and we’ve seen these operations expand throughout the state.”
According to Sutherland, differences in city ordinances can be a draw for massage parlors involved in sex-trafficking schemes.
“Each city has their own license and business requirements,” Sutherland said. “In some cities, a massage parlor can only be open until 10 p.m. I can’t imagine someone who would decide to go and get a massage at midnight.”
The investigation into allegedly illicit massage parlors in Havasu and Bullhead City began in 2017, after residents informed police of unusual and suspicious activities at each location – including late-night business hours. According to police, each of seven businesses involved in the operation employed Chinese nationals who were coerced into acts of prostitution. They were forced to work as long as 12 hours per day, seven days per week, and lived at the businesses in unsanitary conditions, officials said.
“There seem to be a lot more massage parlors like this popping up in rural communities,” Sutherland said. “Operators might have the assumption that law enforcement may not be up to speed, or be aware of what’s going on. And it’s usually not just prostitution, but a multitude of crimes including money laundering as well.”
Police say the allegedly-involved businesses advertised alleged services until last year through websites including rubmaps.com and backpage.com. But according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dwight D’evelyn, such operations may have declined in Northern Arizona.
“It appears to have slowed in light of enforcement operations over the last few years,” D’Evelyn said. “When the feds shut down sites such as Backpage – a primary source of contact between customers and prostitutes, the impact was immediately evident. We are confident that media outreach following these operations has an impact on the local community as we report on the nature of each arrest and identify the suspects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.