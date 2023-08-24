US-NEWS-DID-HILARY-GIVE-LAKE-MEAD-2-LV.jpg

View of Lake Mead from the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge above Hoover Dam on Jan. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

 L.E. Baskow

This weekend brought nearly a monsoon season’s worth of precipitation in just a few days. But that heavy rainfall likely had little effect on Lake Mead’s water levels.

The reservoir sat at about 1,063.4 feet in elevation when the rains started on Friday. By Monday night, it had ticked up to 1,063.8.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.