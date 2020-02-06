Lake Havasu City has some difficult decisions coming as it starts to prepare the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-’21.
That seemed to be the consensus at the end of the annual City Council planning session with city staff on Thursday. Throughout the meeting councilmembers were informed about building maintenance that has been deferred, aging vehicles, and staffing levels that have remained consistent since the recession even as services have slowly expanded along with the city’s population.
“If the city wants to continue to maintain the existing levels of service, we can’t do it with the existing resources,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “So if that is the direction coming from council, to keep the budgets tight and to move forward with the existing level of resources we can do that. But the level of services that the city provides will diminish over time.”
Knudson said the city’s continued growth is good in a lot of ways, but it is also putting a strain on city services offered.
“We love that we have construction and new people coming into the community,” he said. “But you have to understand we have a 68 cent property tax. So when that construction occurs we get a little bit of construction and sales tax, we get a little bit of property tax, but the cost of added services to that resident far exceeds what it takes for the city to provide those services.”
While briefing the city council on the budget, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen suggested a few ways the city could potentially increase its revenue in the coming year through adjusting taxes. Olsen said adding a commercial lease tax was an item staff felt the council should consider.
“Lake Havasu City is one of only three cities in the entire state that does not have a commercial lease tax,” she said. “So that is something to consider and we will have more information on. We can also take a look at our property tax rate, our bed tax rate, and our sales tax rate to determine if there is an appetite to increase any of those to cover some future costs.”
Olsen said staff looked at a potential commercial lease tax last year, and provided a “very soft estimate” of between $1 million and $2 million in revenue annually. She said staff has not examined other potential taxing options yet.
After some discussion, City Council directed staff to take a closer look at all of the proposed tax changes to give councilmembers an idea of what those taxes might look like, and what effect they would have as the council gets ready for its first budget work session on April 23.
“I think over this next year we are going to have some very, very tough decisions that we need to make on how we want to move forward,” said Vice Mayor David Lane. “How we want to take care of our employees, how we want to take care of our infrastructure, and how we take care of all the citizens of this city.”
Councilwoman Michelle Lin said the planning session was the most productive and the most honest one she has attended of the six that she has attended, and thanked staff for their efforts.
