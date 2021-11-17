The WAVE Culinary and Hospitality program held its first Fall Dinner Series Event since covid began on Wednesday night. Advance second year students prepared a three course menu for more than 40 members of the public.
Half the class worked on preparing the food in the kitchen and the other half worked as house staff, preparing the tables and serving guests.
“We’re giving them responsibility,” teacher Thomas Vanegift said. “We are treating it like everything else we do here; we treat it like a business.”
Vangift says the students who go through the WAVE program leave with skills that make them standout in the culinary and hospitality workforce.
“These kids that come out of here have much more experience than a lot of people who are just maybe a 35 year old working in a restaurant because they get ServSafe certified,” Vanegift said.
