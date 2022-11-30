Milemarkers

After a completed demolition last month, Milemarkers is working toward getting its new 15,000-square-foot facility up and running by late next year.

 Courtesy

After a lengthy search, Milemarkers is getting back to all being under one roof in Lake Havasu City.

Last week, Milemarkers completed demolition at its new 15,000 square foot location in The Shops at Lake Havasu. Catie Sondrol, co-founder of the disability resource organization, says she hopes by this time next year the new building will be open and providing its services to the community.

