After a lengthy search, Milemarkers is getting back to all being under one roof in Lake Havasu City.
Last week, Milemarkers completed demolition at its new 15,000 square foot location in The Shops at Lake Havasu. Catie Sondrol, co-founder of the disability resource organization, says she hopes by this time next year the new building will be open and providing its services to the community.
With all its new space Sarah Stinnett, public relations director for Milemarkers, says the organization is planning on building a sensory gym as the centerpiece for the new building. A sensory gym is an area of play designed to stimulate all of a child’s senses and Stinnett says that many of Milemarkers’ kids will use it during their therapy.
“It’s where the kiddos will start their therapy sessions or sometimes end their session there,” Stinnett explained. “Therapists are able to use the tools in there to help with therapy.”
Along with the sensory gym the new location will also include an indoor bike track for kids in physical therapy.
Stinnett says Milemarker’s offers multiple services for both adults and children including speech therapy, occupational therapy and DCS services. Offering all these services forced Milemarkers to operate out of two buildings on opposite sides of town, Stinnett says, but the organization always planned on getting back to being under one roof.
With more space, Stinnett hopes to hire more people to help meet the need in the community.
“Havasu has such a need for therapy services that we have an interested list,” Stinnett said. “We are hoping to hire more therapists to be able to fulfill those needs.”
Stinnett also hopes the new building will be a place for Milemarkers to host community events, so that more people can learn about the work Milemarkers does.
“Once we have this (space), we want to welcome the public in so they can see us,” Stinnett said. “A lot of people know Milemarkers but they don’t really know Milemakers.”
Milemarkers wants to get community artists involved in decorating the new space.
“Every therapy room we want a different theme on the walls,” Sondrol said. “… It brings the fun factor for the kids.”
For Sondrol, opening this new building is another milestone in an unexpected journey. Sondrol and Collen McShea started Milemarkers in 2006 after meeting each other for the first time during a six hour car ride and neither expected their idea for a one-stop shop for pediatric therapy services to grow this much.
“At that time it was a narrow vision of just therapy services,” Sondrol said. “But we listened to the community and what the needs are truly for our families and have grown into those other service areas.”
