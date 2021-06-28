The Lake Havasu City chapter of Disabled American Veterans needs drivers to transport veterans to medical appointments in Prescott and Phoenix.
Bud Watts, Commander of DAV Chapter 27, said the organization has been authorized to resume the services they previously offered transporting veterans to their medical appointments at Veterans Affairs hospitals in both Prescott and Phoenix. That service has been suspended for nearly a year and a half due to the covid-19 pandemic, and the organization needs more manpower in order to get back up and running.
Watts said the local DAV will accept as many drivers as it can get. He said at one time there were as many as 15 volunteer drivers with the organization but some are still not comfortable coming back due to covid, some are snowbirds who leave the state over the summer, and some have typical vacation-related conflicts.
He said the organization is currently down to about four drivers – two of which have planned vacations coming up.
“We really only have a couple drivers when it gets down to it,” Watts said. “We have some pretty dedicated people as drivers, it’s just right now we are starting back up and it is almost the worst time to start up. In July people are away for the summer, and some of our folks are snowbirds. So until we get back into September or October we are kind of going to be hurting for people to drive.”
Watts said volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, but they do not need a commercial license. He said volunteers will have to fill out some paperwork with DAV and a questionnaire from the hospital. Drivers are covered under VA insurance when driving to a scheduled appointment.
To volunteer call DAV Chapter 27 at 928-855-0356. Staff will be on hand to answer calls Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon, or you can call anytime and leave a message with your name and phone number and someone will get in touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.