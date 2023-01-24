Interwoven in the circle of nonprofit organizations is Hav-A-Sis, a community of women creating opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Lake Havasu City.
With the month of January being the organization’s second year of operating, Hav-A-Sis has grown exponentially since its inception. At the beginning, a small group of the founding women would gather for backyard meetings, which has since stretched to include residents from across the valley.
From small gatherings to larger meetings, men and women alike have attended the 22 events held over the past year to lend support for local youth. Of those events, attendees have been invited to painting parties, luncheons, poker runs, happy hours and even a breakfast with Santa near the end of last year. The multitude of activities offered by the organization has provided Havasu residents with opportunities to socialize while raising funds for a good cause.
Most of the proceeds have been distributed to a scholarship program headed by the city’s Parks and Recreation department to H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center’s Food 4 Kidz program. Most recently, in December, various associates of Hav-A-Sis presented a check to the Parks and Rec program in the amount of $10,647.
In addition to monetary donations, Hav-A-Sis has partnered with the newly-established nonprofit, HAVAdopt Children’s Christmas Project, to assist with their Christmas gift distribution program last December.
“We’re united in our belief and dedicated to spreading positivity through our mission of giving,” Connie Alexander, director of Hav-A-Sis, said of her organization. “Lake Havasu City has truly rallied support for our mission and for that we are truly blessed.”
Throughout the city, Alexander has witnessed the support that has helped her organization flourish over the previous year. Since events are normally held at local establishments, business owners have stepped up to accommodate Alexander and the growing size of her group.
Alexander says the management and staff at local eateries such as Breakwater Grill, Four Clovers Restaurant and Romano’s Italian Restaurant have all been hospitable towards the many guests that are usually in attendance. Large gatherings have garnered between 100 to 150 people with average attendance ringing in around 40 to 50 guests.
In honor of their second year anniversary, Alexander says a birthday celebration will be held at Romano’s on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event will include chances to win raffle prizes and play rounds of the popular Tap TV Trivia interactive game.
“What better place to host our birthday party than with the folks who’ve supported our efforts?” Alexander continued. “The success of this organization comes from the support and generosity of our community, especially our businesses.”
Following Hav-A-Sis’ birthday get-together is the group’s Heroes in Heels dinner set for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. The dinner will be held at Shugrue’s Restaurant and features a theme of honoring the unsung heroes of local women “who go above and beyond and are often hidden from the spotlight,” Alexanders says.
Reservations are required for next month’s dinner while the birthday celebration is listed as a first come first serve event.
To expand upon their mission of providing safe after-school care and food to local children in need, Alexander hopes to strengthen the connections with other nonprofits to continue to meet the needs of local citizens.
“We, as a community, need to work together,” Alexander said. “We want to provide for the children of Havasu. They are the ones who end up suffering in adverse environments and they have no choice and no voice.”
To learn more about Hav-A-Sis and their upcoming events, visit their website at havasis.org or call Connie Alexander at 928-830-5566.
