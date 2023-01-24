Hav-A-Sis

Associates of nonprofit organization Hav-A-Sis presented a check in the amount of $10,647 to Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation on Dec. 9, 2022.

 Courtesy of Connie Alexander

Interwoven in the circle of nonprofit organizations is Hav-A-Sis, a community of women creating opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Lake Havasu City.

With the month of January being the organization’s second year of operating, Hav-A-Sis has grown exponentially since its inception. At the beginning, a small group of the founding women would gather for backyard meetings, which has since stretched to include residents from across the valley.

