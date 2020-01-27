The metal baskets scattered throughout the hills in a portion of SARA Park herald the completion of a project at least a decade in the making.
The Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club’s efforts to install a permanent disc golf course just past the dog park at SARA Park reached a major milestone in mid-January as the city chipped in with $5,000 to purchase the baskets and labor to install them – officially making it a fully functional course.
“Really what the city is doing is supporting their efforts,” Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said, referring to the local club. “Through the hard work, generosity and creativity that those folks have provided, that disc course has taken shape. The city’s efforts have been to assist with a purchase for the new baskets. But the signage, the tee boxes and all the other improvements that have taken place on that site have all been accomplished by the local club.”
Club President Matt Wafford said local Professional Disc Golf Association pro Graham Russel got the ball rolling on a course at SARA Park about 10 years ago, and designed the course himself. Wafford said club member Jeremy Harper took the lead on constructing the tee pads and a lot of the other manual labor, while Wafford himself oversaw the logistics and communication with the city.
“We have a small core that has always kind of been there,” Wafford said. “We have had a big group and a small group. We are kind of a smaller group now, but it is good to have this because we do want to revamp the club.”
Lake Havasu City already has a 9-hole disc golf course on the Island. Wafford said that is a good course, especially for beginners, but with much more space to work with out at SARA Park the new course has a full 18-holes along with lots of different challenges.
“This is a whole different beast,” Wafford said. “It is definitely a more advanced course. I would recommend people who are just starting out to maybe try the Island course first. This one is a lot of hiking – if you are into the hiking kind of stuff I encourage people to come out here.”
With a new course in a more high-traffic area, the club said they are already seeing an increase in participation.
“Since these baskets have gone in we have seen way more people that we have never seen before,” said Jason Harper. “For some reason, these baskets bring out a lot more people.”
The baskets were installed just in time for the 3rd Annual Lake Havasu City Open on Saturday. The Open is a PDGA-sanctioned tournament that brings several touring pros to the area.
“It was a big, big deal for us to finally get this thing out here because we have had the Lake Havasu City Open out here the past two years, but we have had to use temp baskets and we can’t play it all the time,” Wafford said. “This year should be good because we have gotten to practice.”
As of Monday, the tournament was full with 100 participants signed up and six more on the waiting list. The Open is put on by former club member Jason Peterson, owner of Flex Disc Golf, who now lives in Idaho. Club members said they hope to take over operation of the tournament in the next few years.
“We just hope to get bigger and better and eventually move this up,” Wafford said. “Right now it is a C-tier and we would like to get this to at least a B-tier but the goal is an A-tier. The tour starts off this season in Vegas (the Las Vegas Challenge). So this is kind of an in between where a lot of those guys are coming out here to practice. They can come hit this tournament a little bit before that one.”
Knudson said what the disc golf club has done with their course falls in line with the general model for SARA Park as a whole.
“What you see out there is a lot of different clubs that enjoy that space,” he said. “The city works with the clubs to provide space and they kind of do their thing. Whether it is a gun club, a BMX club, or the remote control airplane club, we portion off different areas for those folks to provide a recreation activity.”
Although the course has been completed, the disc golf club said it is far from finished.
Within two weeks of installing the baskets, club members are already talking about ways to improve on what is there.
“There are still things that we want to do in the future to make it even better,” Wafford said. “This is just the beginning.”
