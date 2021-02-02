The Lake Havasu City Open was a hot ticket this year in the disc golf world.
The annual event scheduled for Saturday at the SARA Park disc golf course has a maximum of 100 participants due to the size of the facility and assistant tournament director Graham Russell said registration for the Lake Havasu City Open was filled by players from around the country within an hour of it opening.
“We actually had interest from enough players to probably double the size of the event, we just don’t have the facilities for it yet here in Havasu,” Russell said. “It has been a very popular event around this part of the country – not just Arizona. The course itself has been well received. We have a really strong local community of players who really help with the property and help with the event. We are just really excited to be putting this on in our backyard and we love seeing people from around the country coming here and making this course a destination location.”
Russell said the vast majority of players are coming from out of the area this year, and have come from as far away as Arkansas in the past.
Although the SARA Park Disc Golf Course is still fairly new and still evolving, it is quickly gaining a strong reputation among avid players.
In the tournament’s first couple of years the open was played with temporary baskets. The city ended up paying to install permanent baskets on the course just in time for last year’s tournament which was well received by the competitors. Russell said the Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club has continued to improve the course ever since.
“The club has been working on advancing the course both aesthetically as well as improving some of our tee pads and some of our basket locations,” Russell said.
Russell said this will be the first year that the tournament will be hosted by the Lake Havasu City Disc Golf Club. The previous three tournaments were hosted by Flex Disc Golf, but Russell said the local club has been planning to take it over in the last couple years.
“We thought it was time for us to spearhead the event,” he said.
Russell said the club would like to eventually expand the open to accommodate more players, and may do so in the future, but would either need another 18-hole course somewhere around town — or turn the open into a multi-day event. Russell said the club is also considering holding a couple more disc golf tournaments throughout the year, but those are still in the works.
