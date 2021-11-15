Mohave County supervisors won’t distance themselves from covid-19 information.
Discussion on a possible disclaimer to future health-related press releases from the county died during Monday’s board meeting when the issue was withdrawn from the agenda.
The issue arose from CDC recommendations earlier this month, urging that all children ages 5-11 should receive coronavirus vaccinations. It was a statement on which multiple members of the county’s governing board objected, prompting discussion earlier this month as to whether the county should add a proposed disclaimer to future press releases from the Mohave County Health Department.
“The following information reflects the CDC, FDA and ADHS recommendations,” the proposed new disclaimer said. “Mohave County urges you to consult with your medical provider regarding specific health-related questions and decisions.”’
Mohave County Supervisor called for the board to discuss the possible disclaimer at Monday’s meeting in Kingman. But at that meeting, Angius withdrew her proposal.
“It’s tepid and meaningless,” Angius said on Monday. “I want to move on.”
With no discussion, the proposed disclaimer died for lack of action at this week’s board meeting.
