Winter traditions from around the world are coming to Lake Havasu City this month.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is hosting a reception for its brand new exhibit – Discover December tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit features winter traditions from around the world, including Germany, Israel, Mexico, England, and France. It will include the history of poinsettias, a full Menorah display, and the real-life story of the man who inspired the Grinch.
The museum has teamed up with several local organizations to prepare the various displays, including Havashire Festivals, Mohave Community College, and Temple Beth Sholom.
The reception will be open to the public by donation only, and free admission for current museum members. Discover December will remain on display in the museum through Dec. 31. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday – excluding holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.