It has been a little more than a year since the American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, and Lake Havasu City is finally ready to discuss how to use the roughly $8.5 million set aside for the city.
For the past 12 months, Havasu has known that ARPA would provide $8,528,306 in covid relief money for the city. But the legislation and subsequent guidance from the federal government over the past year left the city unsure of how those funds could be spent – until recently. In January, the U.S. Treasury issued about 400 pages worth of rules and guidelines for how cities like Havasu will be able to spend their share of the relief money.
At the request of Councilmember Michele Lin, the City Council will have a discussion about ARPA during today’s meeting.
City Manager Jess Knudson said city staff has scoured the guidance from the federal government over the past month and now feels confident about what the city can do with the money — which will be distributed in two equal payments over two years.
“We feel really good about our understanding of the rules,” Knudson said. “We have gone over them and the city’s team has had lots of conversations with other cities as well. So we feel good about what we know, and will be able to present some guidance to the council on the use of these funds.”
The public hearing scheduled for today’s council meeting is only a discussion item. That means councilmembers will be able to provide direction to staff about how they would like to see the money spent, but will not make a motion or vote on any such spending at this time.
“My expectation is we will have some big picture conversations about the use of those funds,” Knudson said. “Then we will come back through the budget process with some more details and a refined approach based on council direction.”
That annual budgeting process will pick up steam next month with the first of two budget/Capital Improvement Plan work sessions scheduled for April 21.
Knudson said that the rules and guidelines from the U.S. Treasury won’t officially go into effect until April 1, so today’s discussion will allow the city to get a bit of a head start. Knudson said the relief money must be budgeted by 2024 and has to be spent by 2026.
According to staff’s PowerPoint presentation for the meeting, the main categories Havasu will be able to spend the ARPA relief money are public sector revenues, water and sewer infrastructure, and public health and economic response.
The guidelines from the Treasury specifically restrict cities from depositing the money into pensions, use it to pay debt service, replenish rainy day funds, pay off a settlement or judgment, or to directly or indirectly use the money to offset a tax cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.