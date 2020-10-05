Students are enjoying a break from school after the first quarter wrapped up last week, hopefully spending some time relaxing during this year’s fall break. But for some, the start of the school year has only left worry in its wake.
The 2020-2021 school year has had a unique beginning, to say the least. Students are learning from home and using online platforms to get through their school work and lessons, and some just wrapped up their first taste of the hybrid schedule at elementary schools. All of the changes forced by the pandemic have caused some unease when it comes to keeping up with classwork and grades.
For example, one parent, Dennis Leroy, is concerned his high school freshman faces a difficult finish to the first semester.
His 14-year-old son struggles with the online learning platform, and he’s fallen behind on assignments and tests because of it. His friends at school have experienced similar difficulties, Leroy said.
Leroy was grateful that most of his teachers are allowing his son to catch up on late work this week during fall break — but other teachers stuck to their grading deadlines.
Leroy received one email from a teacher through ParentVUE — a platform that lets parents stay up to date with their students’ classes — that warned his son to turn in his missing assignments by last Thursday “if he has any hope at all of passing this semester.” Leroy felt this was “harsh and unfair,” especially because other teachers gave some leeway.
Others have also expressed their concern about honor students falling behind and slipping grades from various issues with distance learning, via social media and public comment periods at school board meetings.
But Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone said there have always been plenty of opportunities provided to parents and students to help them keep up with the challenges of school — especially this year, with the pandemic-related changes.
“The start of the school year was quite unusual as we implemented distance learning,” she said. “We took time to communicate how this would be different from the spring with live and recorded lessons, assignments, and assessments, which would be graded the same as if we were in-person. We certainly recognized that this would be a change for students and families, and we worked to provide as much support as possible.”
As the school year began, students and families struggling with accessing Google classroom, for example, were met with individually to explain the platform, Stone said. Teachers also posted office hours, when students could login and get individualized support, and reached out to struggling students via phone and email on a weekly basis to address any barriers, she said.
On-site support at all school campuses has also continued to be an option since August, Stone pointed out, giving students a “safe place to learn” and ask questions.
While it seems everything has undergone a change, the district’s grading process remains the same as it always has been — following “Policy IKA and IKA-R Grading/Assessment Systems,” Stone said.
“Late work policies are communicated to students and parents at the start of the school year and late work was accepted throughout the 9 weeks,” Stone said. The district’s academic calendar can also be accessed at lhusd.org to see quarter end dates, she added.
“High-school can be challenging regardless of the format for delivering instruction,” she said. “Any time a parent or student reaches out, we work to provide options and support to best meet the students’ needs. We have continued this practice throughout the implementation of distance learning.”
Her suggestion is for families to lean on their teachers for support and to regularly make use of ParentVUE to stay up to date on their students’ progress, allowing them to bring up any concerns as soon as they are identified.
“The sooner we are able to address a concern, the more likely it is the student will be successful,” she said.
Elementary schools will be fully reopened next week, and secondary schools will begin the hybrid learning format. Distance learning will continue to be an option for all students. All reopening plans can be found on the district’s website at lhusd.org.
If your child is not doing the work required, then as a parent it is your responsibility to make sure it is done and on time. That means spending several hours every evening with your child. It's your obligation to your child as a parent.
